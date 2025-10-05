Before arguing for the covers, let's think at least to do them well

Culture

Before arguing for the covers, let’s think at least to do them well

Before arguing for the covers, let’s think at least to do them well

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Before arguing for the covers, let’s think at least to do them well
Why do we put the candles on the birthday cake? The origins of tradition
For Sean "Diddy" Combs the real sentence begins now