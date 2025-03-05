Beijing Express 2025: we met the cast

Philippines, Thailand, Nepal. Nine couples of VIPs and a journey ready to change their lives forever. He returns from Thursday 6 March exclusively on Sky and streaming on Now Beijing Express with a new exciting edition that will make people laugh, discover new cultures but above all excite. To the management he returns for the twelfth consecutive year Constantine of the Gherardesca which he will have as a Sencospeciale Fr, ready to involve competitors in increasingly difficult and daring tests. But we enter the heart of Beijing 2025 by discovering something more on the new couples ready to grab the title of winner of the new edition of the reality show.

From dancers to Olympic champions, from influencers to actors, that’s who the new protagonists of Beijing Express are and what we must expect from their trip. We all met them in Milan and they revealed some fun anecdote about their experience.

Beijing Express is an original Sky show made by Banijay Italy.

Beijing Express 2025: who are the protagonists

The medalists: Jury Chechi and Antonio Rossi . The first Olympic champion of artistic gymnastics, the second Olympic canoe champion in the specialty of the Kayak Speed. They are two legends of Italian sport and two great friends. What should we expect from them to Beijing? A great irony and complicity.

The accomplices: Dolcenera and Gigi Campanile. She singer, he lawyer and his life partner for more than 25 years. Dolcenera and Gigi admit that they have chosen to participate in Beijing for a crisis of love. How did they come out? More united than ever.

The filmmakers: Nathalie Guetta and Vito Bucci. An unlikely couple from whom you have to expect many surprises but, above all, many laughs. She is a naturalized Italian actress that we all know as a Natalina of Don Matteo, he his personal assistant and secretary of production of different fiction. Together they are irresistible but, above all, pure comedians.

The aesthetics: Giulio Berruti and Nicolò Maltese. They are beautiful, indeed beautiful but not only this because the "aesthetics" Giulio Berruti and Nicolò Maltese will conquer you with their sympathy and spirit of competition. Both belonging to the world of medicine, Giulio as aesthetic doctor – has also been an actor and for four years he has been Maria Elena Boschi's boyfriend – and Nicolò as a pharmaceutical informant. They are two long -standing friends ready to make fun of themselves but also to support each other.

The sisters: Samanta and Debora Togni. We know Samantha for being one of the professionals of Ballando with the stars while his sister Debora is a new discovery. Two very united sisters, who have made two different life choices – Debora, in fact, lives in Umbria far from the world of entertainment and is a bricklayer in winter and lifeguard in summer. In addition, he also works as an instructor in the gym.

The first dancers: Virna Toppi and Nicola Del Freo. Two great Italian dancers but also husband and wife and parents for a year of a girl. Two different characters, she lived, brisk and with an easy joke. He more reserved, sweet and calm. A set of opposites that not only attract but work perfectly.

The spectacular: Gianluca Fubelli (spark) and Federica Caraba. We know him with the name of art of "spark", famous comedian and protagonist of many shows. She is a singer and composer. They have been married since 2023 and admit that the experience in Beijing together has made them rediscovered even more complicit. "Arguing was impossible", they revealed us when we met them also anticipating that this trip was also a source of artistic inspiration. In fact, she wrote, produced and arranged a new single, "Hurricane eyes", just during the filming of Beijing Express. The song is currently available on Radio and Digital Store and anticipates an album that will be released after the summer. Spark, however, created a show during the program recordings.

The magic Jey and Checco Lillo. They are two Neapolitan brothers ready to bring some magic to Beijing Express. Yes, because Jey Lillo is a well -known magician and Tiktaker always ready to snatch a smile with some magic trick. Checco is his brother, a university student with a passion for video games.

They are two Neapolitan brothers ready to bring some magic to Beijing Express. Yes, because Jey Lillo is a well -known magician and Tiktaker always ready to snatch a smile with some magic trick. Checco is his brother, a university student with a passion for video games. The Atlantics: Ivana Mrázová and Giale de Donà. We both know them for participating in different reality shows. Ivana is a model originally from the Czech Republic, Jeel, on the other hand, is Venetian and is famous to the public for being in the cast of Big Brother Vip 7 but also in the reality show I send you in the convent.

Beijing Express 2025: when all episodes are aired

The new episodes of Beijing Express will air starting from Thursday 6 March at 9.15 pm exclusively on Sky Uno and streaming only on Now, always available on demand and visible on Sky Go.