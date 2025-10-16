Beijing Express 2026, the complete cast revealed: Chanel Totti, Jo Squillo, Fiona May and...

Backpacks on your shoulders, the new edition of Beijing Express, one of the most loved reality shows, is about to arrive. There are many new features in this new chapter, starting with a new group of hosts as well as ten pairs of competitors who promise to be exciting.

In fact, alongside the veteran Costantino della Gherardesca, there will be special correspondents – as we anticipated some time ago – including Giulia Salemi, Lillo and Guido Meda.

Each of the three will tell the story of the race and the traditions of one of the countries touched by this year’s route.

Sky schedules 2025/2026

Beijing Express 2026: the new route

The route of the new edition of Beijing Express is Indonesia, China and Japan. Three most fascinating, mysterious and incredible countries in the East of the world for a more “extreme” journey than ever, so much so that this season will be called Beijing Express – The Far East.

Beijing Express 2026: all the couples competing

There will be ten couples tackling this adventure, five of which have already been announced: Biagio Izzo and Francesco Paolantoni (Gli Spassusi), Chanel Totti and Filippo Laurino (I recommanded), Jo Squillo and Michelle Masullo (Le Dj), Candelaria and Camila Solórzano (Le Albiceleste), Dani Faiv and Tony 2Milli (I rappers).

Today Sky revealed the other five: Fiona May and Patrick Stevens (The Fast), Steven Basalari and Viviana Vizzini (The Ex), Tay Vines and Assane Diop (The Comedian), Elisa Maino and Mattia Stanga (The Creator), Gaia De Laurentiis and Agnese Catalani (The Biondine).

All the news coming to Sky in 2025/2026: the video

Beijing Express 2026: when it comes out on Sky and NOW

The Sky Original show produced by Banijay Italia will arrive in 2026 exclusively on Sky and streaming only on NOW.