Being Eddie: a documentary film dedicated to Eddie Murphy arrives on Netflix, that’s when

A laugh that has spanned half a century of cinema and television, helping to make a new comedy a global art form: we’re talking about Eddie Murphy. Netflix now enhances that unique energy with “Being Eddie”, a docufilm that aims to reveal who hides behind the most contagious smile in American entertainment.

Directed by two-time Oscar winner Angus Wall, the film is the portrait of an artist who became legendary, as well as a dive into the mind and soul of a man who knew how to remain himself in a world that changes with every laugh.

Being Eddie: what we see in the documentary film

An absolute icon of world entertainment, Eddie Murphy began his career at just 17 years old, sharing the stage with Jerry Seinfeld: two years later he was already a star of “Saturday Night Live”, where his irreverent and captivating comedy would revolutionize the show. From there, an unstoppable escalation: “A Seat for Two”, “Beverly Hills Cop”, “48 Hours”, “The Coming Prince”, “The Nutty Professor”, “Dreamgirls” and the dubbing of Donkey in “Shrek”, roles that cemented his status. Behind the stage exuberance, however, there has always been a shy, spiritual and thoughtful figure, capable of going through forty years of fame without ever letting it devour her.

“Being Eddie” is the most intimate and revealing story ever dedicated to Murphy. For the first time the comedian opens the doors of his home, his archives and his memory to retrace half a century of his career, including colossal successes and personal choices that often go against the grain. The film alternates previously unreleased material, exclusive interviews and testimonies from colleagues and friends such as Jerry Seinfeld, Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, Jamie Foxx, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kevin Hart. All united to tell the impact of an artist who only made the world laugh and redefined the very concept of talent. The actor talks about his relationship with fame, the spirituality that guided him, the loss of his brother Charlie and the way in which he was able to remain rooted in his values.

Being Eddie: when it comes out on Netflix

The documentary film “Being Eddie” debuts worldwide on Netflix on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, giving viewers unprecedented access to the personal and professional universe of a great entertainer of our time.

Being Eddie: the Italian trailer

