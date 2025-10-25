Berlusconi, never a mafioso, breaks the "Portrait of Dorian Gray" of anti-Berlusconi Italy

Culture

Berlusconi, never a mafioso, breaks the “Portrait of Dorian Gray” of anti-Berlusconi Italy

Berlusconi, never a mafioso, breaks the “Portrait of Dorian Gray” of anti-Berlusconi Italy

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Berlusconi, never a mafioso, breaks the “Portrait of Dorian Gray” of anti-Berlusconi Italy
At the Mexico City GP F1 races at 2200 meters above sea level: circuit analysis
Tonight solar time returns, what time is the 2025 time change and why it hasn’t been abolished