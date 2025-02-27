Between desires and identities, how love changes after twenty years

He was released in the bookstore on February 26, translated into Italian by Luca Vaccari, for Atlantis Love after twenty yearsLiterary debut of the Maja Ernst line, journalist of the Danish newspaper WeekendaSen, known for his witty and extravagant style, and to deal with queer and polymorous experiences, open relationships and his desire for alternative ways of living.

With his first work, Ernst invites a profound reflection: can the years following winds turn into a betrayal against the identity and dreams of those who wanted to become? Revelation novel and international literary case, Love after twenty years It is a brilliant and cruelly sensual meditation on friendship and love at all ages.

The plot

Seven friends and a week to spend together in a house in the woods, the nearby lake to swim, the summer that seems to open up to them with its fine -free light gifts. Esben and Karen have chosen this long -awaited opportunity to announce their imminent wedding to the old friends. Gry and Adam are also married, and the only ones with children already.

Sylvia arrived with her partner Charlie, among many doubts and hopes for the days to come. The one with the most expectations, however, is certainly Kvaede, who “resembles one who, if he were kidnapped by Jupiter, would resist only to save appearances”. Among more or less innocent flirts, revelations and surprises, the week they will spend together will inevitably bring old attractions to the surface, will give birth to new sympathies and sensational shots, forcing all the guests and the same spouses to question themselves about their deepest desires and on their own identity.

The author

Maja Ernst line was born in 1988. Love after twenty yearshis narrative debut, is one of the most successful Danish novels in recent years and has been under translation in numerous countries.

The cover