Beyond the grotesque: Trump’s “Temptation Island” and his ferocious arrogance





The Reel on Gaza transformed, by means of artificial intelligence, in a sort of Abu Dhabi Trash – and was not easy – spread by the President of the United States of America on his social truth and then spread on all his social profiles, exceeds any more fervent imagination. And again, the painful and shameful treatment reserved for Ukrainian President Zelensky in the oval studio from the Trump-Vance duo, transformed into a saloon of the worst B-Movie Western, goes beyond any limit to the grotesque. It is all so crazy as to shave the irrational wickedness of a mechanical monkey that plays the dishes impazzate in the middle of the night on the bedside table, next to the bed, making us wake up with a start. As if, at the head of the largest world power, there was a crazy emperor who, shortly thereafter, could appoint a no-vax head of national health. Sigh.

The return of neo-vercantism and bilateralism

Trump is a condensate of what today is the policy within the reach of the average American elector: pure prime -time entertainment show of a commercial television, for an average ignorant audience, attracted only by primordial feelings – anger, amazement, excitement, fear – which can include and use less than 300 words to express themselves. In short, Trump is like the human reification of “Temptation Island” sent to Mondovisiono 24 hours a day.

With the election of Trump, the show politics reached unusual peaks, has made a huge jump down. The grotesque lives in the major international institutions and is not only for the use and consumption of small dictators of irrelevant states of the desolate lands in the world. And it is the reactionary right one that, leveraging the more or less irrational fears of the electorate, wants to establish a new world order based on hyper-liberalism, escorted by a setting of the relationships between states based on neo-cameticism and one-to-one bilateral negotiations, excluding any international organization that can unify the interests of multiple states. Ingredients that facilitate the strengthening of a small caste of super rich in power that can thus ensure a praise position, it free from any risks of losing the democratically conquered power. This is Trump, a “briator” to the nth degree, surrounded by hundreds “Santanchè” who point the finger at all those who “hate wealth”. Dissent is only envy. The alternative is only the attitude of the boss.

The Tecno-Maga-Iperliberista government of Trump

Here, precisely, hatred and fear. The two pillars on which this cathedral of political and communicative abomination was erected. The hyperbole is now the norm and Trump himself does not skimp in giving every day, a declaration that creates a sensation – among the last, “Europe has been created to fuck the United States” – or in leking to find new embarrassing measures – such as, for example, give permanent residence permit to the USA to the rich who can buy it for 5 million dollars. It is a Trumpian style of government that must serve as a warning to Europe and that piece of the West that still believes in the democratic state, in the fight against conflicts of interest – see Elon Musk put at the head of an agency that will have to cut the costs of the American public administration, while its companies live in US public funds – in the separation of powers and in the social state, which defends the most weak citizens and in conditions of greater fragility.

The challenge for Europe and the ambiguity of Meloni

But from a certain point of view this situation offers unexpected possibilities: that Europe is forced by historical events to find a unit of intent and also, even more importantly, a new institutional guise that makes it truly “united”, including reflection if the time has not come to give life to a common army. And therefore, Trump and Trumpism forces Europe to rethink its mission.

Finally, “Gaza Trump” poses crucial issues against the center -right government of Giorgia Meloni. Are we inside or outside the common European policy? With Trump we go to treat alone or together with our European partners? Giorgia Meloni and his government recognize themselves in the Trumpian style? How to relate to characters like Elon Musk, who lives an infinite sequence of conflicts of interests and continues to rage in the internal policy of European sovereign countries (such as, for example, Germany and England)? The center-right and above all brothers of Italy-whose exponents in the past have scattered fake news on alleged conspiracy (from the transhumanism of Soros who would have polluted the democratic process of sovereign countries, to the no-vax theories, up to touch the exterminated theories of Qanon)-as is the real conspiracy of Musk-this real-which wants to decide the Are they showing reserves in front of the possibility of giving defense contracts to Starlink?

Trump places Europe and Italy in front of their limits and forces them to overcome them.