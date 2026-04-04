Big Mistakes: the new Netflix comedy with Emmy winner Dan Levy, when it comes out and the plot

In the increasingly crowded panorama of Netflix productions, “Big Mistakes” bursts with a clear promise: to tell a disaster… in the funniest way possible. The new crime comedy series created and starring Dan Levy marks his return to seriality after the global success of “Schitt’s Creek”, using crime methods and out-of-control family dynamics. The result is a story that plays with genres, complete with glaring mistakes, bad decisions and unpredictable consequences.

Big Mistakes: the plot

The protagonists of the story are Nicky and Morgan, brother and sister who are as close as they are totally unsuited to managing complicated situations. When they decide to carry out a small theft to help their ailing grandmother, things quickly get out of hand, and what was supposed to be a desperate act becomes an entry ticket into the world of organized crime. From that moment the two are sucked into a spiral of blackmail and increasingly risky assignments. Forced to move in an environment they don’t know and which dominates them, they try to survive… doing practically everything wrong. Yet, precisely through a series of sensational failures, they paradoxically end up getting by, slipping deeper and deeper into a reality that they are not ready to face.

Big Mistakes: the cast

The series stars Dan Levy as Nicky, alongside Taylor Ortega, who plays his sister Morgan. Also worth mentioning is Laurie Metcalf in the role of the mother, a central and decidedly cumbersome figure. The cast also features Jack Innanen (Max), Boran Kuzum (Yusuf), Abby Quinn (Natalie), Elizabeth Perkins (Annette), Mark Ivanir (Ivan) and Jacob Gutierrez (Tareq).

The series is the brainchild of Dan Levy together with Rachel Sennott. The executive producers include Anne-Marie McGintee, Dean Holland, Etan Frankel and Timothy Greenberg, while the production is signed by Levy’s own company.

Big Mistakes: when it comes out on Netflix

The first season of “Big Mistakes”, consisting of eight episodes of approximately 30 minutes, will be available on Netflix starting April 9, 2026.

Big Mistakes: the Italian trailer

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