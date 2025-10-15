Black Doves 2, the thriller with Keira Knightley returns to Netflix: here’s when

It was December 5, 2024 when the thriller series starring Keira Knightley “Black Doves” debuted on Netflix. An ad story high tension capable not only of keeping you glued to the screen but also of giving the audience reflections on the themes of friendship, sacrifice and what it means to live while constantly hiding your true identity.

A winning mix that immediately earned the series a renewal for a second season also and above all thanks to excellent ratings. The series, in fact, remained in Netflix’s global top 10 for six weeks, obtaining 248.8 million hours of viewing, equal to 45.3 million complete views. And, the icing on the cake, Prince William himself admitted, in an interview with the Telegraph, that he had watched the series together with the Princess of Wales.

But what do we know so far about Black Doves 2? When will it be released on Netflix and what are the first previews of the plot? Let’s find out.

Black Doves: the review

Black Doves: what the series is about

Set against the backdrop of Christmas London, the story revolves around Helen Webb (Keira Knightley), a passionate and conscientious wife and mother, as well as a professional spy. For 10 years she has been transmitting her politician husband’s secrets to the shadowy organization she works for: the Black Doves. When her secret lover Jason (Andrew Koji) is murdered, enigmatic spymaster Reed (Sarah Lancashire) relies on Sam (Ben Whishaw), an old friend of Helen’s, to protect her. Helen and Sam set out together on a mission to investigate who killed Jason and why, uncovering a vast conspiracy linking London’s murky underworld to a looming geopolitical crisis.

The best Netflix series of 2025, so far

Black Doves 2: where we are in filming

Filming for the second season of “Black Doves” is currently underway. Keira Knightley herself, protagonist of the series, confirmed to Vogue that filming began at the beginning of October and some witnesses spotted the actress in London during the filming for “Black Doves 2”.

Filming is expected to continue for 20 weeks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Carter Author (@lauracarterauthor)

Black Doves 2: the cast

In addition to the protagonist Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw as Sam Young, Sarah Lancashire as “Mrs. Reed”, Andrew Buchan as Wallace Webb, Omari Douglas as Michael should also return to the cast. It should also be Ella Lily Hyland as “Williams”, Gabrielle Creevy as “Eleanor”, ​​Isabella Wei as Kai-Ming, Luther Ford as Hector Newman and Kathryn Hunter as Lenny Lines.

Black Doves 2: when it comes out

Black Doves 2 is expected to release on Netflix in late 2026/early 2027.