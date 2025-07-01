"Black Rabbit"the new Netflix miniseries with Jude Law: the very first images and when it comes out

Netflix collaborated with the producer, director and actor of Ozark, Jason Bateman for a new thriller miniseries entitled “Black Rabbit” in which Bateman will be the protagonist together with Jude Law. This dramatic series, announced in October 2022, will have Jason Bateman himself as director of all episodes who, after dealing with some episodes of the Ozark police drama, returns to experiment with the camera. Black Rabbit’s screenplays were written by Zach Baylin, who obtained large consents for his screenplay for the film King Richard, played by Will Smith, and his wife and creative partner Kate Susman, for whom Black Rabbit will be a debut with the script.

Here is everything we know about Netflix Black Rabbit.

Black Rabbit: the plot

When the owner of the most fashionable restaurant in New York allows his problematic brother to return to the family business, he opens at the same time he takes him to old wounds and new dangers who threaten to destroy what has been built over time.

Balck Rabbit: who is in the cast

It has also been confirmed that the director of Black Rabbit, Jason Bateman, will also be one of the protagonists of the series. Bateman will be joined by the Star of Fantastic Beasts and Sherlock Holmes Jude Law. Also that Dagmara Dominczyk has been written for the series, the Polish actress is known above all for her participation in successes of the small and big screen as succession and Priscilla.

There are also in the series: Amaka Okafor (Bodies, The Responder), Cleopatra Coleman (Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, Clipped), ọpẹ́ Dìrísù (Gangs of London, Slow Horses).

Black Rabbit: where are we with the filming?

The filming of Black Rabbit began on April 15, 2024 in New York and are scheduled for 163 days (just over five months), with the conclusion date set for September 25, 2024.

Black Rabbit: When it comes out on Netflix

Black Rabbit will be released on Netflix on September 18, 2025.

The first images of Black Rabbit