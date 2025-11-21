Blame it on Rome, Prime Video announces the new Italian-American film with Michele Morrone

After the film Another Little Favor and the miniseries Hotel Costiera (and before that there was Those About to Die), and while we wait to know the release date of the film Love Me, Love Me, Prime Video has announced a new Italian-American film: it is called Blame it on Rome (which can be translated as “blame it on Rome”), it is currently in production in Rome (shot in English, like the previous ones mentioned) and among the protagonists there will be the Italian Michele Morrone (present in Another Small Favor), who a few months ago ended up at the center of a media controversy after some of his statements to Belve and on social media, for which he subsequently apologised. Here are the first previews of Blame it on Rome, from the cast to the plot.

The cast of Blame it on Rome

Blame it on Rome is a romantic comedy starring Michele Morrone (365 Days, Subservience, Another Simple Favor) and Gabrielle Union (Bring It On, Bad Boys II).

Blame it on Rome is co-produced by Colorado Film, Nebraska and Amazon MGM Studios. The film is directed by Italian director Francesco Carrozzini (Franca: Chaos and Creation about her mother Franca Sozzani, The Hanging Sun, Supersex), written by Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith (Legally Blonde, 10 Things I Hate About You) and Jessica O’Toole (Jane the Virgin, Summer in Your Eyes). The costumes are by Oscar nominee Massimo Cantini Parrini, the photography is by Vladan Radovic, winner of the David di Donatello, and the scenography is by Giuliano Pannuti, nominee for the Nastro d’Argento for scenography.

The plot of Blame it on Rome

Billie (Gabrielle Union), an ambitious New York art executive, travels to Rome to purchase a precious painting. When her boyfriend confesses to her that he is in love with another woman, a distraught Billie loses control, ruins the deal and ends up losing her job. Instead of returning home, she decides to stay in Rome – determined, for once, to simply enjoy life. Between aperitifs, reckless adventures and a series of dates, Billie learns to live in the moment… until she discovers she’s pregnant. Not knowing who the father is, she hires private investigator Tommaso (Michele Morrone) to help her solve the mystery of paternity. As they explore Rome together, initial friction gives way to unexpected attraction, beginning an emotional journey that forces them both to face their fears – and open up to the possibility of new love.

When Blame it on Rome comes out

Blame it on Rome will be released worldwide exclusively on Prime Video. At the moment there is no indication of the release period, but we can assume that the film will be streaming no earlier than the end of 2026 or beginning of 2027.