Blue, red and black: how ski slopes are classified based on slope

How they come classified the ski slopes? This is a question that every novice skier has asked themselves at least once in their life. The answer is quite simple and is based on one three-color classification (blue, red, black) linked to average slope of the slopeboth longitudinal and transversal. Generally, the blue slopes are the easiest, the red ones have a medium difficulty level while the black slopes are the most difficult. Obviously each manager does not decide the color independently but must base himself on the criteria outlined in article 5 of Legislative Decree of 28 February 2021, n.40.

The classification of ski slopes: blue, red, black

In Italy ski slopes are classified using three different colorsdepending on the average longitudinal slope and of transverse slope. We therefore have:

Blue slopes : these are the simplest slopes, with an average longitudinal slope between 0 and 25% and absence of transverse slope. All must fall into this category sled and toboggan runs which however must have a minimum width of 6 metres;

Red slopes : these are slopes of intermediate difficulty with a medium longitudinal slope between 25 and 40% and with a transversal slope present only for short stretches;

Black slopes: these are high difficulty slopes with a medium longitudinal slope above 40% and a transverse slope present and greater than 40%. All ungroomed slopes also fall into this category.

To these are sometimes added the green slopesi.e. extremely simple school slopes, free of difficulties and used for educational purposes.

The classification of cross-country ski slopes

As with normal ski slopes, those dedicated to cross-country skiing are also classified with the same color scheme based mainly on the average slope and length: