Bluey: the most moving episodes of the cartoon for children most loved by adults

If you have children/eg grandchildren of an age between the two and – for now – the 8/9 years, most likely you know Bluey, the animated TV series for children created by the Australian director and animator Joe Brumm, available in streaming on Raiplay (partially) and on Disney+ (with all the episodes), and which also goes on TV on Rai Yoyo.

And if you have seen some episodes of Bluey, you will almost certainly have happened to try an emotion and a emotion that you usually do not usually associate with a TV program, especially if it is not a memory of your childhood.

Well, everything is normal. Because Bluey is, as we have been saying for some time, the most beautiful serial cartoon of these years, and by far. There are various orders of reasons to affirm this superiority without fear of denials: artistic, cinematographic reasons, as well as universal success of public and criticism. But we are certainly not here to convince you: we are here simply to list the most beautiful, or rather more moving episodes, who make Bluey the series for children most loved by adults from all over the world. If you know them, prepare the handkerchiefs, because the tears will drop copious to the only memory.

Bicycle (season 1, episode 11)

In this episode Bluey experiences the difficulties of learning to go by bicycle without wheels. He is about to surrender, when Dad Bandit points out that he is not the only one who has to overcome a complicated test: there is Bingo who cannot drink at the fountain, there is the cousin Muffin who does not know how to put his backpack alone and there is friend Bentley who does not get to aggravate the rings of the Park Pystrine. Observing the efforts and creativity of the others, Bluey will find inspiration and strength not to surrender. While you will probably give in to tears when you see like everyone if they get away.

Bumpy and the elderly wise leviloral (season 1, episode 32)

Bingo is sick, in the hospital, with mom chilli. He would like to go home but he has to stay there still, hospitalized. To console her, Bluey and Bandit send them a video, a sort of fairy tale who wrote and recited together with relatives and friends, and who speaks precisely of a sick puppy. Between one gaffes and another, history teaches that everyone sooner or later we fell enchanted, and the pain is part of life, but you have to face difficult moments with patience. Chilli has to hold back the emotion while he is at the bedside of Bingo, instead you don’t, fortunately.

Copiona (season 1, episode 38)

The episode begins with one of the most annoying games that children make: Bandit gets up and Bluey imitates all the gestures and words, as a good scorona. Then, however, during the walk, father and daughter find an injured parrot: they take him to the vet (yes, ok, in a world where dogs speak and guide the car all the doctors are veterinarians …), but unfortunately the bird dies. Bluey learns to elaborate mourning also thanks to the help of mom and Bingo, with her little sister who plays with the light -heartedness typical of her age and thus helps Bluey to face this difficult moment.

Camping (season 1, episode 43)

This is the episode in which the Heeler family goes on holiday camping: Bluey knows Luc, a tourist who came from France with his family. It is not a particularly sad or dense episode of meaning, but it is impossible to forget the ending: one morning Bluey does not find his friend and he is sad, but then we see that the two puppies will find themselves when they are both bigger: try to retain a thrill, if you succeed.

Squash (season 2, episode 4)

Bandit and his little brother Stripe go to play Squash, “remote controlled” by Bluey and Bingo respectively. Bandit asserts his strength as an older brother, so much so that Bingo feels frustrated because he cannot win. But Bluey thinks about helping her win, and give a chance to the two second son. And if you too have grown up with a older brother or sister, you know how satisfactory it is, at least once, overturn predictions and strength relationships.

In Nanna (Season 2, episode 9)

A dreamlike episode, in the true sense of the word. Bingo promises to wake up in his bed like big girls, but it will be a long night of dreams and walking to be able to keep the promise. As anyone who has a child who feels an irresistible attraction for the Latvian of the parents knows.

Carpet island (season 2, episode 10)

There are various episodes in which Bandit and Chilli must painstakingly juggle between work and play with their daughters, but this is the most beautiful. Bingo and Bluey welcome the adult in their island carpet which in theory is only for the little ones, but in the end Bandit will demonstrate that he deserved “all” what he received.

Papape cake (season 2, episode 43)

Even a heroic dad like Bandit, every now and then, has a moment of crisis. It happens when, despite his efforts, he cannot make the papera -shaped cake that Bingo asked for his birthday. But with the unexpected help of Bluey, Bandit will find the strength of mind so as not to give up.

Vertical (season 2, episode 44)

An episode inspired by a short film from 1981 by the Polish director Zbigniew Rybczynski. The protagonist is Bingo, who wants to show all the guests to his party that can do the vertical. But they are all committed to doing anything else and so nobody notices it, at least until Nana Heeler arrives, the dear granny who always has time for her grandchildren.

Bebè race (season 2, episode 47)

Undoubtedly, one of the two episodes of Bluey who would also make the rocks cry. In this episode Chilli tells how Bluey came to take his first steps, and the highlight is when Chilli remembers his frustration, and how he vanished when Coco’s expert mother told her that she didn’t have to worry because “you are going great”. Sobs and tears, every single time.

Rethums (Season 3, episode 32)

It is the episode in which Brandy appears, Chilli’s sister. And why hadn’t it appeared before? Because Brandy suffers a lot in seeing Bingo and Bluey, since she can’t have children despite having tried in every way. The moment when Brandy stretches her arm while Bingo runs away from her is simply poignant …

Mobile grandmother (season 3, episode 34)

It is the episode in which an elderly close of the Heeler sells some things accumulated in the garage to be able to afford a holiday. Another elderly lady, and grumbling, tries to take advantage of the kindness of Doreen by purchasing one of those electric wheelchairs for people with reduced mobility at a stroke price. But Muffin will not allow this abuse, and he will get the right price for Doreen.

Bird of Legnetti (Season 3, episode 41)

This episode touches in particular the heart of the dads. Because seeing that even the heroic Bandit, at the beach on vacation with the whole family, has moments of sadness and anger to throw away far away … reminds us how difficult it can be sometimes smiling even if you are surrounded by love. But what thoughts disturb Bandit? Why is he sad? He is probably evaluating the job offer that will lead them to put their home for sale.

Dragon (season 3, episode 43)

Here is another episode in which mom chilli tears our soul. Bluey wants to draw an adventure with a dragon, but Bandit cannot help her because of a childhood trauma (procured by a former schoolmate who is now a real estate agent …) who blocked him in his clashes as a designer. Chilli intervenes, who instead knows how to draw very well, especially the horses. And who has learned from? From her beloved mom, dead when the daughters were still small. Chilli’s greeting to his horse is a scene that cannot leave you impassive.

Cricket (season 3, episode 47)

An episode completely unrelated to the others, starring Rusty, who in the initial intentions of the creator Joe Brumm was to be the main character of the whole series. In this special episode, we know Rusty’s passion for the cricket. Which turns out to be more than a sport, and rises to the metaphor of life, of the obstacles that puts in front of us and how you can overcome them with commitment and sacrifice. Until one day, good Rusty will become a true champion of this popular game in Australia.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0urdag2dmt4

The sign (season 3, episode 49)

On this special episode for length (30 minutes, an experiment in view of a possible film to which Brumm is working) and themes (the wedding of Rand and Frisky, the transfer of Bandit and family) could be talked about for hours. For example, listing the hidden quotations and the Easter Eggs of which he is scattered, from the butterfly that enters the Bobo window to the green balloon, from the successful pregnancy of Brandy to the aforementioned real estate agent former Bandit schoolmate, from the relationship between the mother of the terrier and the dad of Winton to the grandparents who dance the Floss Dance learned in the first season before separating.

But the topical moment, which as a emotion is almost equal to when Coco’s mother reassures the neo-Mamma Chilli, certainly arrives at the end, in that scene that has the song Lazarus Drug sung by Meg Washington for music background, which in the original version of Bluey Double the teacher Calypso.

Bandit’s effort in tearing the sign from the ground and launching him away, and above all the immediately subsequent flying hug of chilli who throws the love of his life on the ground is a moment of such a moving happiness that also makes effect to the hundredth vision. And we obviously say it out of experience.

Surprise (season 3, episode 50)

Yes, we know, after the sign it is almost offensive to close this list with another episode, but we could not fail to mention the final scene of the third season, the one in which we peek at a moment of the Bluey of the future, which as an adult returns to find his parents … with a child! We hope that this animated series goes on at least until the day when Bluey will really become great (and considering that it is her and their friends are already one year more than the first season, it cannot be excluded that the Heeler continue to grow).