Boom in fake 50 euro banknotes, how to recognize them and what to do: the ECB guidelines

In recent days the numbers have been increasing reports of fake 50 euro banknoteswith numerous complaints arriving mostly from the city of Pescara. The problem, in reality, is not new: according to what was reported by the Bank of Italy, only in 2024 in Italy were they withdrawn from circulation and 121,111 banknotes were recognized as fakeof which the87% it consisted of counterfeit denominations of €50 and €20.

But how is it possible immediately recognize a fake banknote from an authentic one? To protect European citizens, the European Central Bank has developed a series of guidelineslisting all the visual and tactile elements to take into consideration when trying to evaluate the authenticity of the cash. In case of doubt, it is always possible to go to a bank branch to have the banknote checked by the National Analysis Center (CNA).

How to recognize a fake 50 euro banknote: from touch to watermark

The European Central Bank has published a series of guidelines to be able to recognize, based on their unique characteristics, fake 5, 10, 20, 50, 100, 200 and 500 euro banknotes. In the case of €50, there are 6 elements to evaluate, first of all consistency of the banknote: the banknote paper, in fact, is produced with pure cotton fibres and therefore has a certain rigidity and, above all, a clear sound when handled, very different from the sound of normal paper.

At the same time, we need to check the elements printed in reliefgiven that the intaglio printing, used for the main image and for some areas on the front of the banknotes, creates a perceptible effect.

In short, the touch it is the first test that must be carried out in case there are doubts about the authenticity of a banknote. Next comes thevisual analysis and, in this case, the ECB recommends checking the presence of these 4 characteristics:

The transparent drawing (watermark), that is, the design that can be seen in the white part when looking at a banknote against the light, which is obtained by varying the thickness of the paper.

that is, the design that can be seen in the white part when looking at a banknote against the light, which is obtained by varying the thickness of the paper. The security thread, which is embedded in the banknote paper. When held against the light, it will appear as a dark line on which the word “EURO” and the figure indicating the value (“50”) in microwriting can be read.

which is embedded in the banknote paper. When held against the light, it will appear as a dark line on which the word “EURO” and the figure indicating the value (“50”) in microwriting can be read. The holographic plaque : by moving a banknote, the image visible on the holographic plate should change depending on the inclination, making the figure indicating the value or the main design appear.

: by moving a banknote, the image visible on the holographic plate should change depending on the inclination, making the figure indicating the value or the main design appear. The value of the banknote written in an iridescent colour: by moving a banknote, the figure indicating the value (reproduced on an area of ​​the back) will change color, going from purple to olive green or brown.

A final check can also be carried out through a ultraviolet light source. In this case:

There paper must not become fluorescent.

The fluorescent fibrils embedded in the paper should become visible in red, blue and green.

The background and the stars of the flag of the European Union (reproduced on the front) appear respectively in colour green and orange.

An example of an authentic 50 euro banknote. Credit: Bank of Italy



There signature of the President of the ECB results in green .

of the President of the ECB results in . The stars large and the circles printed in the center become fluorescent .

large and the circles printed in the center become . There mapThe bridge and the figure of value rated reproduced on the back appear in yellow or green.

In short, the best method is the one called «TOUCH SEE MOVE», which does not require special equipment or professional personnel.

What to do if you receive a fake banknote

But, at this point, what should we do if we receive a banknote suspected of being counterfeit? As reported by the Bank of Italy, anyone who has doubts about the authenticity of a banknote in their possession he must not attempt to spend it – because it would commit a crime – but you can have it examined by experts bank branchespost offices or branches of the Bank of Italy. The ticket is then collected and sent to the National Analysis Center (CNA), which verifies it.

At this point, if the banknote is authenticthe user gets a reimbursement complete. On the contrary, if the National Analysis Center were to ascertain the falsehoodthe banknote will be destroyed and the citizen you will not receive any refund, but will not incur any criminal consequences for possessing counterfeit cash.