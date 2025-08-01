Bova and Morales now it’s up to the lawyers, the hidden ‘treasure’ of Ferragni and the other gossip to be read on the weekend





Dear readers and dear readers, welcome. The listening records of Temptation Island confirm the maximum that represents the core business of our “facts” column: better to talk about the troubles of others than their own.

And if the exception confirms the rule, the extraordinary success of the ‘journey to feelings’ – and write these words with Rihanna’s voice in the background who sings “Just Gonna Stand There and Watch Me Burn” is certainly not a coincidence – confirms that the gossip, even if it is often severely criticized, acts as an outlet for our society. Stefano De Martino himself had to admit him, recognizing that his friends, far from the world of entertainment, even when they gather about the facts of others too.

And therefore, here we are here my dear gossip addicts with “facts”. Good succulent reading.

Between Bova and Morales is (unfortunately) family clash

These are terrible weeks for Raoul Bova and Rocío Muñoz Morales. The couple found himself catapulted into a not indifferent media centrifuge due to the chat and audio messages that Raoul would have exchanged with Martina Ceretti and which Fabrizio Corona made public domain.

This ‘case’ led to an inevitable fracture between the two who now seem ready to make war in court for the separation and custody of the children. He chose his former mother -in -law, the feared Annamaria Bernardini de Pace, she Antonio Conte as legal. It almost seems to review what happened between Ilary Blasi and Francesco Totti. When the two separated and came out the name of Noemi Bocchi, the former footballer decided to be followed by Bernardini De Pace, the former tissue by Conte. And given the particularly complex departure it is not said that there is no “rolex case” bis.

Certainly at the moment there is only that Bova and Morales are at the antipodes. The actor a few days after the outbreak of the scandal made it known through his criminal lawyer that the relationship with Rocío had been over for some time, on the other hand the actress said that the two were not separated. Perhaps also for this reason it would be ready to bring out particularly intimate issues, at least according to what the courier writes, which would be linked to other shortcomings of respect “previous occasions” and also to “Bova’s behaviors, of other kind. Serious, which would put its role as a parent in a bad light”. A clash destined to make people speak.

Pier Silvio and love for Silvia

Pier Silvio Berlusconi and Silvia Toffanin have been a stable couple for 25 years, yet their questions still fascinate. Every detail of their very reserved private life arouses an almost exaggerated interest. And the reason is probably simpler than you can imagine.

Both are well known, but very little is known about them. In an era in which what you eat for breakfast, lunch or dinner crowds our photographic rollers and social profiles, the fact that neither of them is present on Instagram or Facebook destabilizes. There are no official photos, you do not know almost anything about their two children: all the information we have on them derive or from the work of paparazzi and journalists, or from sporadic statements on their part.

And therefore discovering that to keep their relationship alive would be the distance is certainly not indifferent news. But it is even more an alleged admission of Berlusconi: “I love and I wish Silvia more than the first day”. This would have declared Pier Silvio during a dinner in Milan. A phrase that summarizes a beautiful link and which inevitably arouses some envy.

The vegetable garden, the oil and the luxury of boredom

If until a few years ago the ambition of many was to have a penthouse in a city, perhaps in Milan or Rome, today the real luxury is represented by having space for the vegetable garden. Be careful, however, it is not the vegetable garden that must feed on you, it is more than an educational exercise, an alternative to yoga or simply to a habit that will then be edited by others (as he explained after having hinted the hoe Riccardo Scamarcio more).

Bucolic life is satisfying, often also relaxing – especially if you are not the only responsible who must think of weeds, parasites and diseases of plants or watering. And that’s what they are building for them and their daughters Margareth Madè and Giuseppe Zeno.

As a wedding gift, Zeno gave his wife a land in Sicily, in the Gioi district, in Noto. There they are building a villa and that piece of Sicily have bought it after careful research. It is an olive grove that “looks at the sea”. Practically paradise. They want to teach girls “boredom”, because – and it is true – through the exercise of boredom, creativity develops by learning to observe the world with different eyes, without the constant distraction of the screens. In that place they hope to transmit to their daughters the value of slowness, patience and contemplation, fundamental elements to grow rooted and aware. So if Margareth and Giuseppe had some space in the oliveta, many would be happy to practice “boredom” from them.

Benedetta Rossi and the “ugly lump”

The beloved and very popular foodblogger Benedetta Rossi revealed that he had been operated on an urgent one. He had a “ugly lump” to the thyroid. Fortunately, “The operation succeeded without complications” and she is already at home. What he did, he explained, was a somewhat delicate intervention in that he involved “partly also the vocal cords”, in these days he has had difficulties in speaking but the voice is already returning. We wish you a speedy recovery.

Gossippini

Elodie, Iannone and Francesca

He is making, and not a little, a shot stolen from Elodie, his partner Andrea Iannone and a dancer named Francesca. The three were at dinner outside who then headed on foot together in the same hotel. The meeting dates back to 20 days ago, but only this week at those shots stolen from the weekly today a spicy report was added. Francesca would be “pretty” from Elodie.

Stefano De Martino is no longer the Golden Scapolo d’Italia

Well yes: Stefano De Martino is in love. There are no more doubts: between the conductor of your business and the 23 -year -old Caroline Tronelli there is a bond that goes far beyond friendship and that could last even after the summer. And then, if they are roses they will bloom.

Gobb

Chiara Ferragni’s finances continue to sink. At the moment, the revenues collapsed by 94%, going from 17 million to 1 million. Ferragni would also have decided to reduce the salary. Navigation is in black waters, very black. But in the meantime, Chiara thinks about her summer: now she is in Ibiza with her children, then – as she herself said – she will make “a boat trip” (without specifying where), “then Greece and then the mountains”. In short, a rich August. And moreover, the company’s coffers are not yet crying, given the stratospheric earnings of the past years.

Crisis or not, luxury continues to be the background to the entrepreneur’s daily life. Just take a look at his Instagram stories to realize it … there Ferragni showed what could be considered a real treasure. A corner of his walk -in closet is dedicated to his Kelly collection, the iconic Hermès bags. A quick vision allowed to count 27, but they could be some more. They are of all the colors, skin and different sizes a mix and match from the value of many, many, many, thousands of euros if we consider that a bag that bought in the shop at the price of 7 thousand euros has been sold as a RESELLER to over 20 thousand.