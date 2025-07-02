Bradisism Campi Flegrei Stable after earthquake of magnitude 4.6: the new INGV bulletin is published

In the Campi Flegreiaccording to what emerges from the last Bulletin of the Vesuvian Observatory ofIngv of 1 July 2025, there is a weekly seismicity in decline, but with a Important seismic event of magnitude 4.6 occurred on June 30th. During the week of monitoring from 23 to 29 June 2025 they were recorded 38 earthquake shockswith one Maximum magnitude of 1.9a figure in decrease compared to the 58 events of the previous week. The bulletin reports the significant end of the month earthquake even if outside the weekly reference period. The soil lifting due to bradisism it remains stable, with an average speed of about 15 mm per monthin line with the trend recorded since the beginning of April. As for the Geochimic parametersthe average temperature recorded at a fumarola in Pisciarelli is approximately 94 ° C. On the same site, the CO flow 2​ From the ground he showed a rapid local decrease, which must be verified with future data.

The data on earthquakes and the strong shock of 30 June of magnitude 4.6

In the week since 23 to 29 June38 earthquakes have been located with a maximum magnitude of 1.9 and depth between 1.62 And 3.60 km. Of these, 14 earthquakes took place during Two seismic swarms June 24th.

Map of the epicenter and hypocenter of the earthquakes recorded in the Flegrei fields in the week from 24 to 29 June 2025. Credit: ingv



To integrate the weekly report, the Vesuvian Observatory reported an important seismic event recorded on 30 June 2025 at 12:47. The earthquake had a magnitude of 4.6 and was located in Gulf of Pozzuoli at a depth of 3.9 km (the first measurements gave a depth of 5 km). This event started one seismic swarm consisting of 10 earthquakes.

Locations of the 10 earthquakes that took place following the strong shock of 4.6 of 30 June 2025 in the Gulf of Pozzuoli. Credit: ingv



Bestism at the Flegrei Campi: the data on the lifting of the soil

The phenomenon of bradyseism It continues with stable values ​​compared to the previous weeks. From the beginning of April 2025, the average land lifting speed is maintained around 15 mm/month. This value is about half compared to the speed of 30 mm/month recorded between mid -February and the end of March 2025. From January 2024, the total lifting recorded at the station GNSS of Rite (Rione Terra) is approximately 29.5 cm.

Soil lifting speed in the Campi Flegrei area from 01/01/2024 to 29/06/2025. Credit: ingv



The synthesis of the weekly bulletin of 1 July 2025

Below, a summary of the picture emerged from the last weekly bulletin of the Vesuvian Observatory of the Ingv: