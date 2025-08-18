Breathe 2, the Spanish medical drama with Manu Ríos returns to Netflix: here is when

The Spanish Medical Drama “breathes” with a second season ready to tell us about new adventures inside the Joaquín Sorolla hospital returns to Netflix. The Creator is the same as elite and among the protagonists there is the Spanish actor Manu Ríos, among the most loved on the small screen. We saw it in the “elite” teen, in the Netflix thriller “in silence” and now we are ready to see it once again in the biel role in the medical series between soap and “breathe” reality.

Here is everything we have to expect from the second season of the series.

Breathe 2: the plot

Joaquín Sorolla is now a private hospital that questioned the values and principles of his medical staff. After getting what he wanted, Patricia (Najwa Nimri) continues his fight against cancer while getting closer to Néstor (Borja Luna). Jésica (Blanca Suárez) tries to find his usual security, but is fought between lluís (Alfonso Bassave) and Biel (Manu Ríos). Pilar (Atana Sánchez-Giijón) he is still trying to face his son’s addictions, but here (Xóan fórneas) could find an unexpected ally in her when the new direction of the hospital pushes him to make a questionable decision. As if that were not enough, the arrival of the famous oncologist Sophie (Rachel Lascar) threat to completely upset the environment.

Breathe: the review of the first season

Breathe 2: the cast

The protagonists of the first season of “breathe” are back. In the cast of Season 2, in fact, we will see: Najwa Nimri in the Patricia’s CCs, Borja Luna as Néstor, Blanca Suárez in the guise of Jésica. And then again Alfonso Bassave, Manu Ríos Noto face of elite, in silence and many other Spanish titles, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Xóan Fórneas and Rachel Lascar.

Breathe 2: when it comes out on Netflix

Breathe 2 comes out on Netflix on October 31, 2025.

Breathe 2: the very first trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n6uiq9usfeundefined