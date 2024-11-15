Bridge over the Strait, green light from the Technical Commission on the environmental compatibility of the project

Credit: CGioco.



News on the development front Messina Strait Bridge projectthe infrastructure that will make it possible to obtain a stable connection between Reggio Calabria and Sicily: the Technical Commission for Environmental Impact Assessment has given the green light to the project regarding its environmental compatibility, with additions, regarding aspects related to realization of the work. The authorization from Cipess is missing for the start of the works, which is expected by 31 December 2024.

Bridge over the Strait: what stage was the project at?

The last update dates back to June 30, 2024, the date on which a new Legislative Decree (DL) explicitly indicated specific innovations for the construction of the Bridge over the Strait of Messina. The DL aimed to facilitate certain operations for optimize execution times and methods of the project, that is the last part of the project currently planned. So we left off with some relevant updates the project excerpts and the possibility of developing the executive planning phase for subsequent excerptsa method that would allow for a possible speeding up of the construction process of the work, for example limiting slowdowns on design aspects that do not interfere in terms of construction. Not only that: this opportunity would also guarantee the technical time necessary to integrate the observations made by the scientific committee regarding the project in its entirety, including on the much debated structural and seismic risk issues.

Suspension bridge schematic



The news: the green light from the Technical Commission and the role of INGV

However, positive feedback released by the company has been emerging for a few days Technical Commission for Environmental Impact Assessment. This is a commission that reports to the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security (MASE) and which in turn is divided into two subcommissions, namely VIA and SEA. The same examined the entire project in detail, not from the point of view of structural or seismic behaviour, but rather with regard to the aspects linked to the construction of the work and everything that comes with it, both for its implementation (construction site activities) and as regards its finishes, or all the ancillary works that are part of it. The commission therefore appears to have expressed a positive opinion on the environmental compatibility of the projectin compliance with some requirements which will then be integrated in the executive phase.

In the dissemination of news relating to these recent technical opinions, the question that sees INGV as the main actor in some opinions concerning the much debated seismic risk issues of the work. To clarify this position, a press release from INGV itself explains the institute’s non-involvement in any technical assessment of seismic risk issues.

From the more structural point of view and of the actual work, it always emerges among the recent press releases the stipulation of a memorandum of understanding between the Stretto di Messina company and ANSFISAor the National Agency for the Safety of Railways and Road and Motorway Infrastructures, for the design of the structural monitoring systems of the workaimed at controlling the operating and health status of the work during its operation. These will then be designed from an executive perspective and will appear in one of the excerpts that will make up the project in its final phase, as granted by the DL we mentioned above.