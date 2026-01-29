Bridgerton is finally back on Netflix with its fourth chapter ready to delve into the story of Benedict, the family’s rebellious second son. The first four episodes have kicked off a story that promises well and still has many tricks up its sleeve to play.

But after the finale of the first half of the season, what can we expect from the next episodes and, above all, when will Bridgerton 4, part 2 be released on Netflix?

Let’s find out.

Bridgerton 4: cast, trailer, previews

Bridgerton 4, part 2: the plot

The fourth season of Bridgerton focuses on the family’s second child, the bohemian (bisexual) Benedict, played by Luke Thompson. Although his younger and older brothers are both happily married, Benedict has no intention of settling down until he meets a charming silver-clad guest at his mother’s masquerade ball.

So he falls head over heels for this mysterious woman, but who is she? His mission will be to find her but fate has an unexpected joke in store for him.

Who is the actress who plays Sophie in Bridgerton 4 (and where have we already seen her)

The second part of the fourth season of the series will delve into the dynamics between Benedict and the woman he doesn’t know is the mysterious lady of the party. What will happen when he realizes who he really is?

In addition, eyes are also focused on Violet Bridgerton’s new private life, on Francesca and the dynamics of her marriage and on Queen Charlotte.

Bridgerton 4 review

Bridgerton 4, part 2: when it comes out on Netflix

The second part of the fourth season of Bridgerton will be released on Netflix on February 26, 2026 (episodes 5-8).

Bridgerton 5: when it comes out and who is the protagonist