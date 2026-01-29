Bridgerton 4: the crossover with "Queen Charlotte" (which you may not have noticed)

Bridgerton has just returned to Netflix with the first part of its fourth season. This time, at the center of the story, there is the second son of the family, the rebel Benedict who, despite not wanting to find a wife, finds himself falling in love with a mysterious girl he meets during a masquerade ball.

But, beyond its love story, Bridgerton 4 also delves into the paths of the other characters in the saga, first of all that of Queen Charlotte who, in these new episodes of the series, makes a clear reference to her husband, King George III with a crossover between Bridgerton and its spin-off “Queen Charlotte” that perhaps only a few have noticed.

But let’s explain better.

Bridgerton 4: the crossover with “Queen Charlotte”, explained

There is a clear, indeed, very clear reference to the “Queen Charlotte” series in the new episodes of Bridgerton 4 that perhaps you haven’t noticed. This new season of the series inspired by Julia Quinn’s romance novels, in fact, is much more focused on the character of the Queen and, precisely for this reason, there are references to her story and, consequently, to the series that told them.

One of all immediately caught attention: when she talks about the health conditions of her husband, King George III.

We know from the Bridgerton spin-off that King George III is ill. We all remember the emotional ending of the series and that disease, porphyria, which turned the life of the King and, consequently, the Queen upside down.

Illness that led him to isolate himself in a villa in the countryside, to live alone and suffer in silence, managing the attacks, convulsions and crises without weighing on Carlotta’s life.

And in the new episodes of Bridgerton, it is the queen herself who talks about her husband’s health conditions, implying that he is close to death.

“Who will be next to me when I die?” of Carlotta to her friend and lady-in-waiting Agatha after the latter revealed that she wanted to leave. Words that refer to her husband King George III and which suggest that he is dying.

