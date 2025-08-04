Bruce Willis’s wife tells the actor’s illness in a book

The book will be released simultaneously on 9 September The unexpected journey. Take care of yourself when taking care of othersin which Emma Heming, wife of the actor Bruce Willis, tells her experience for the first time next to her husband after the diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia. The work is published in Italy by Mondadori.

Bruce Willis’s disease in a book

Heming is “a deep and sincere story, born from the need to share a painful path, made of uncertainties, silences and unanswered questions, but also of love, strength and small acts of daily hope”, explains the publisher. With two daughters still small to grow, Emma suddenly found himself playing the role of caregiver, without tools and without references. This book is the guide who would have liked to read then: “A support point for those who face one of the hardest and most transformative tasks of life”.

With empathy and lucidity, Heming offers an unprecedented look at the impact that a neurodegenerative disease has not only on the patient, but on the whole family. Between personal experiences, reflections, practical indications and moments of vulnerability, The unexpected journey It is an invitation to face the cure with humanity, without ever forgetting the importance of taking care of itself too.

Who is Emma Heming

Emma Heming Willis is a mother, wife, spokesperson and co -founder of ‘Make Time Wellness’, a brand dedicated to women’s cerebral health. When her husband Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, he became a passionate spokesperson for care and families partners who face neurodegenerative diseases. Through his history and his commitment, Emma intends to help others feel less alone in the caregiving path.

The cover