But in the end, would the 'Baggio Plan' really be useful today?

Culture

But in the end, would the ‘Baggio Plan’ really be useful today?

But in the end, would the ‘Baggio Plan’ really be useful today?

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

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