Caded the video of the moving fault in Myanmar during the earthquake: the explanation

A surveillance camera of the Great Energy of Thazi, in Myanmar, captured a video of the movement of the sagaing fault responsible for the violent earthquake of magnitude 7.7 which hit the Myanmar last March 28, causing a total of 3,354 victims And 4.508 injuredand felt distinctly also to Bangkokin Thailand, over 1000 km away, where a skyscraper under construction has collapsed.

From a geological point of view, the sagaing fault is a so -called fault spent right, that is, characterized by a right side movement between the two blocks involved. To understand if a spending is right or left, it is sufficient to imagine to position yourself on one of the two blocks and to look at the other: if this moves to the right, then the passing is right. Otherwise we can define it left. The fault of Sagaing Overall it is about about 1200 km and separates the plate of Probe and that of Burma. However, the earthquake did not affect all 1200 km but “only” about a long stretch 400 km.

Analysis following the earthquake have made it possible to go further and estimate a breakage speed of 4.4 km/s: It is a more than double value than what one might expect for this type of fault. The explanation is linked to the type of fault itself defined as supershear: This means that an impact wave is generated in the direction of the breakage, and therefore some areas will be affected simultaneously by a series of overlapping S waves, going to generate amplified shaking.