Cafone tourism and the (real) southern question of Roccaraso





For more than a week we have only been talking about south, racism and trash influencer. Everything was born, as we know, from a video by Rita De Crescenzo on Tiktok, who invited his followers to go to Roccaraso, a ski resort in Abruzzo where she was. This led to the move of thousands of people to the country and the plants, which caused considerable problems, given that the location was not prepared for such a high number of people; which in turn were not well aware of the functioning of the place and also perhaps of its size.

This event brings to light many different problems, all complex, which should be analyzed individually without prejudice but also without telling the fraud. The first theme (but not the main one, in my opinion) is obviously the excess of tourism and its consequences; It is talked about far and wide in relation to many places in Italy, and we have already witnessed measures by the Municipalities to stem the problem. The beaches in which it is necessary to book are becoming more frequent, and the access ticket has been established. In the case of Roccaraso, the location could not predict such a influx of people, and consequently it found itself in considerable difficulty in managing it.

The “class” interpretation

Many, however, have attributed the controversies to classism: mass tourism disturbs us only when it involves the poor, as would be the followers of this influencer, mostly Neapolitans. These people don’t normally have the opportunity to go skiing (as if this were an inalienable right of the human being) and they were able to do it only thanks to discounts proposed by some agencies.

There are some problems in this interpretation, quite widespread in these days on social pages and tendentially considerable leftist newspapers: first of all the fact that it is not that we can say to know exactly the social extraction of all these people; And after all, wouldn’t this prejudice this too? Who gives us the right to look at them like the poor Ants of Zola? It seems to me a paternalistic attitude that would normally be rejected.

In addition, it is false and tendentious to say that in general you don’t worry about mass tourism. As I said, the problem has been discussed and addressed already in many places, and it is not even true that only the rich travel. Objectively, today it is very easy to find a low -price flight and make an outdoor finish: we do it all, teachers, nurses, employees, workers, putting aside the money. Are we rich?

But perhaps it is also a question of understanding who the poor are, to those who refer to this term, often used a little too easily and, in fact, with a decidedly out of tune pitistic tone. And to say it is a person who believes herself a communist.

And the “southern” one

There was also the inevitable interpretation in an anti -Meridionalist key, which claims that all this fuss would not have been raised if they had moved Milanese and not the Neapolitans. Of course, it is neglected to remember that the tourists in question did not just go to Roccaraso, which is obviously the right as everyone, but they did not behave politely, according to the testimonies of the premises. As usual it is a victim’s simplification, probably with a fund of truth (as they all are), but very partial.

By putting south and poverty together, obviously it is deduced that people protested because these poor people for once wanted to make a day of vacation. The dishonesty of these speeches is evident, since it is not that all the beauties of nature are paid (in truth mostly in Italy they are free); It is normal that a ski system is, and not to be able to afford it is not that they are only the Neapolitans.

In short, if it is true that poverty and unemployment are more widespread in the South, from this does not descend that we hate the poor because they are from the South: our poor familiarity with reasoning, even the most basic, produces these readings. This does not mean – it is very sad to have it to specify – that prejudice and hatred against the southerners do not exist, nor that you want to encourage it here or justify it in any way.

The real and big problem that we should face is instead that of the power of social networks, because all these people have gathered and moved within a few hours only because they are induced by an influencer, driven by desire to meet or imitate it. This has nothing to do with being Neapolitans, but with the type of relationship that is established between the influencer and its audience; Certainly strengthened by a sense of common identity, but produced by the functioning of the platform itself. It is absurd that a serious speech cannot be made because there is a category of people who instead of being considered as all the others, and therefore potentially polite or rude, wealthy or in difficulty, educated or unstructured, are painted alternately as beasts or as angels.