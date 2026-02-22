Calà del Sasso with its 4444 steps is the longest staircase in Italy: it connects Valstagna to Asiago

Credit: Wikimedia Commons.



In the heart of Venetobetween the Asiago plateau and the Brenta valley, winds its way Calà del Sasso: the longest staircase in Italy and one of the most impressive in the world. Built in 14th centurycount 4,444 stone steps and connects the hamlet of Sasso di Asiago with Valstagna, in the municipality of Valbrenta in the province of Vicenza. Approximately long 2.5 kilometers and with a difference in altitude of 744 metres, the Calà is today a hiking itinerary, but was born as a fundamental infrastructure for the economy and history of the Serenissima.

Calà del Sasso and its 4444 steps: a legendary and historic route

Today the Calà del Sasso coincides with the CAI path 778a challenging and panoramic route that starts from the center of Valstagna, crosses Val Frenzela and goes up to the church of Sasso di Asiago. Halfway through the journey a capital dedicated to Sant’Antonio Abate marks a natural pausea gathering point before the last stretch, among excavated rock, woods and mountain silence.

Many hikers complete the loop by following trail 778b, known as Vù Path. The name reminds Albino Celiknown as “El Vu”, born in Valstagna in 1884 and so called because in a dialect context in which everyone addressed each other as “tu”, he chose to address others with the respectful “you”. After the First World War Celi he lived as a recoverer, searching the mountains of Asiago for metals and war residues left by the conflict. A risky job, carried out in an area still wounded by war. His story inspired Mario Rigoni Stern in the novel The seasons of James (1995) and Ermanno Olmi in the film The recoveries (1970).

Walking on this path means crossing trenches, tunnels and remains of the Great Warwhere the landscape still retains traces of history.

It is also linked to Calà del Sasso a seventeenth-century legendthat of Loretta and Nicolò. In 1638, when Loretta became seriously ill, Nicolò rushed down the 4,444 steps to reach Padua in search of a cure. Upon his return, the inhabitants illuminated the steps with lit torchesforming a long trail of light in the night. Every year, on the second Sunday of August, the Calà torchlight procession recalls that episode: hundreds of people climb the steps guided only by torches and the moon, in a collective ritual that unites memory, faith and landscape.

Calà del Sasso is much more than a hiking trail. It’s a stone line that it spans centuries of human work, wars, legends and devotion. Walking along it means walking inside history, one step at a time, following the slow pace of 4,444 steps.

The longest staircase in Italy: medieval medieval ingenuity and Venetian symbolism

Calà del Sasso was built to allow the transport of timber from the plateau to the Brenta river, from which the trunks reached Venice. That wood was used to build ships, bridges, palaces: without these mountains, the power of the Serenissima would not have had solid foundations. He still runs along the staircase a paved channel dug into the rockdesigned to slide the trunks downhill using the natural slope.

The number of steps tells a vision of the world. 4.444, built on the repetition of four, refers to biblical symbolic language, in which four represents the totality of creation: the cardinal points, the seasons, the winds, the rivers of Eden. For Venice, those four rivers were the Brenta, the Adige, the Piave and the Po, the great water arteries that supported the economic life of the Republic. La Calà becomes not only like this an engineering workbut also a construction full of spiritual and political meanings.