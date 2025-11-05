Call My Agent 3: we take you with us to the premiere with Luca Argentero, Aurora Ramazzotti and...

Call My Agent 3: we take you with us to the premiere with Luca Argentero, Aurora Ramazzotti and…

The beloved agents (and assistants) of the most famous TV agency, CMA, are back with the debut of the third season of Call My Agent arriving on Sky and NOW from 14 November. The series is ready to show, once again, the good (and bad) behind the scenes of the world of entertainment and there is a lot of news in the new episodes of the series, starting with the guest stars.

In addition to veterans Corrado Guzzanti and Emanuela Fanelli, in fact, we will see the presence of some of the most beloved faces of the Italian small and big screen, from Luca Argentero to Ficarra and Picone, from Aurora Ramazzotti together with Michelle Hunziker up to the astrologer Simon & the Stars. And it doesn’t end here because Gianmarco Saurino and Nicolas Maupas also join the cast of the series.

We at uisjournal.com were at the premiere of Call My Agent 3 in Rome and here is our video story of the event.

