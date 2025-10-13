Call My Agent Italia 3, Sky reveals official trailer and release date of the new season

Call My Agent Italia 3 is ready to arrive on the screens of Sky, which has revealed the official trailer and the release date of the new season, after having already anticipated a teaser of the new episodes, announced as “crackling” and characterized by very special guests, shocking changes, great personal challenges and a threat that risks causing their extraordinary dysfunctional family to explode. One year after the end of the second season, filming began in Rome at the beginning of March on the third season of Call My Agent Italia, the Sky Original series, a remake of the French Dix pour cent, about the behind-the-scenes of Italian showbusiness. So here are all the previews on Call My Agent Italia 3, from the main cast – in which there will not be Marzia Ubaldi with her Elvira, given the actress’s death in October 2023, shortly after the end of filming of season 2 – to the VIPs and celebrities who will be guests of the new episodes. And obviously the release day and the official trailer of CMA Italia 3.

What Call My Agent Italia 3 will be about

With the usual brilliant and self-deprecating tone, the new episodes will tell the story of the beginning of a new era for the CMA, the important entertainment agency at the center of the series, once again celebrating our star system.

Against the backdrop of Rome portrayed in its most exclusive and representative locations of the jet set, the agents and their assistants return for a new exciting season, ready to face an explosive year.

And here is the official synopsis of the third season: “Now that Elvira is no longer there, the balance at the CMA is destined to change, also because UBA, the largest agency in the world, is preparing to land on Italian soil, determined to sweep away the competition. Vittorio, Lea and Gabriele are determined and ready to take up the challenge, but it is not an easy battle, especially now that the private lives of the three shuffle the cards on the table. Between loves that As relationships begin, relationships end, and unexpected mishaps occur, our three agents, along with their loyal assistants, will face a true race against time to save the future of the CMA.”

The cast of Call My Agent Italia

Again produced by Sky Studios and Palomar (a Mediawan Company), the new episodes are directed by Simone Spada (Hotel Gagarin, Studio Battaglia, Rocco Schiavone) and written by Federico Baccomo (Call My Agent – ​​Italia, Improvvimente Natale, Studio Battaglia), author of the series story and episode stories, with Camilla Buizza (ep. 2 and 5) and Tommaso Renzoni (ep. 4).

Flanked again this year by many surprising cameos, the protagonists of the first two seasons return: Michele Di Mauro, Sara Drago and Maurizio Lastrico again in the roles of Vittorio, Lea and Gabriele, talented, tireless and passionate agents of some of the greatest protagonists in the world of Italian entertainment. And their assistants: Monica, played by Sara Lazzaro, Pierpaolo (Francesco Russo) and Camilla (Paola Buratto). Also returning in the new episodes are Kaze in the role of Sofia, Emanuela Fanelli in that of Luana Pericoli and Corrado Guzzanti in the role of himself.

The celebrity guest stars of CMA Italia 3

To complicate the life of the agents and, consequently, that of their assistants, even in the new episodes many new names of the highest level, guests of each episode in the role of themselves: Luca Argentero, Michelle Hunziker and Aurora Ramazzotti, Stefania Sandrelli, the cast of Romanzo Criminale – The series (Marco Bocci, Vinicio Marchioni, Francesco Montanari, Edoardo Pesce, Alessandro Roia, Daniela Virgilio), Miriam Leone, Ficarra & Picone. In the third season also Nicolas Maupas as himself and Gianmarco Saurino.

When Call My Agent Italia 3 comes out

As announced by Sky, Call My Agent Italia 3 will be released on TV on Sky and streaming on NOW starting from Friday 14 November.

The official trailer of Call My Agent Italia 3