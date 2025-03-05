Call My Agent Italia 3, start filming of the new season

One year after the end of the second season, the filming of the third season of Call My Agent Italia, the Sky Original series, remake of the French Dix Pour Cent, have just begun in Rome, on the back of the scenes of the Italian showbusiness. Here are all the first advances on Call My Agent Italia 3, from the main cast – in which Marzia Ubaldi will not be with his Elvira, given the death of the actress in October 2023, shortly after the end of the filming of season 2 – to the VIPs and the celebrities who will be guests of the new episodes.

What will Call My Agent Italy be about

With the usual brilliant and self -deprecating tone, the new episodes will tell the beginning of a new era for the CMA, the important show agency at the center of the series, once again celebrating our Star System.

Against the background of a Rome portrayed in its most exclusive and representative locations of the jet set, the agents and their assistants therefore return for a new exciting season, ready to face an explosive year: very special guests, upsetting changes, great personal challenges and a threat that risks making their extraordinary dysfunctional family exploded.

The cast of Call My Agent Italia

Also produced by Sky Studios and Palomar (A Mediawan Company), the new episodes are directed by Simone Spada (Hotel Gagarin, Studio Battaglia, Rocco Schiavone) and written by Federico Baccomo (Call My Agent – Italy, suddenly Christmas, Studio Battaglia), author of the series subject and of the episodes, with Camilla Buizza (ep. 2 and 5) and Tommaso Renzoni (Ep. 4).

Also alongside this year by many surprising cameos, the protagonists of the first two seasons return: Michele Di Mauro, Sara Drago and Maurizio Lastrico still in the roles of Vittorio, Lea and Gabriele, talented, tireless and passionate agents of some of the greatest protagonists of the world of Italian entertainment. And their assistants: Monica, played by Sara Lazzaro, Pierpaolo (Francesco Russo) and Camilla (Paola Buratto). In the new episodes, Kaze also returns in the role of Sofia, Emanuela Fanelli in that of Luana dangers and Corrado Guzzanti.

Cma Italia 3 guest star celebrities 3

To complicate the life of the agents and, consequently, that of their assistants, also in the new episodes many new names of the highest level, guest of each episode in the role of themselves: Luca Argentero, Michelle Hunziker and Aurora Ramazzotti, Stefania Sandrelli, the cast of novel Criminale – The series (Marco Bocci, Vinicio Marchioni, Francesco Montanari, Edoardo Roia, Daniela, Daniela, Daniela. Virgil), Miriam Leone, Ficarra & Picone. In the third season, Nicolas Maupas in the role of himself and Gianmarco Saurino.

When Call My Agent Italy comes out 3

At the moment it is only known that the third season, made up of six episodes, will be released exclusively on Sky and streaming only on Now in the coming months.