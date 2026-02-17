Campi Flegrei, bradyseism slows down and soil lifting drops to 10 mm per month: the INGV bulletin

Seismic activity ai Phlegraean Fields recorded a slight increase compared to last week, thanks to a small seismic swarm. The latest weekly bulletin of the Vesuvian Observatory ofINGV (relating to the period from 9 to 15 February 2026) recorded 40 shocks of earthquake maximum magnitude 1.7 (up from 22 events the previous week). However, a positive signal arrives from the bradyseism front: the rate of ground uplift has recorded a further increase slowdowndropping to a preliminary average value of approximately 10 millimeters per month.

Looking at the geochemical parametersthe already known warming trends are confirmed, with the temperature of the fumarole in the Solfatara crater showing an increasing trend, settling at an average value of approximately 173°C. For now, elements that suggest significant short-term developments have been excluded.

40 earthquakes and a swarm in the last week at Campi Flegrei

In the week from 9 to 15 February 2026, they were recorded at the Campi Flegrei 40 earthquakesof maximum magnitude 1.7. Compared to the previous week, the total number of events almost doubled (from 22 to 40), while the maximum intensity remained unchanged.

The map of the hypocenters of the earthquakes located in the Campi Flegrei in the week from 9 to 15 February 2026. Credit: INGV



Unlike last week, this time it was recorded an earthquake swarm: from 09.49 on 14 February, in the Agnano-Pisciarelli area, there were 18 shocks. The depth of the events is confirmed to be superficial due to the bradyseismic nature of the activity.

Heave due to bradyseism slows to 10 mm/month

The most relevant data in this bulletin concerns the soil deformation. Since the beginning of February 2026, a further decrease in the lifting speed has been recorded, with a preliminary average value of approximately 10 ± 5 mm per month. This is a further decline compared to the 15 mm/month recorded between December and January and the 25 mm/month in October-November. The total lift recorded at the Rione Terra GNSS station (RITE) is approximately 24cm from January 2025.

Ground uplift rate in the Campi Flegrei area from 01/01/2025 to 02/15/2026. Credit: INGV



On the geochemical front, the monitored parameters confirm the long-term trend. In the reference week, the temperature in the Pisciarelli fumarole showed an average value of ~95°C while at the main fumarole (BG) in the Solfatara crater the increasing trend continues, with an average value of approximately 173°C.

The INGV weekly bulletin in summary

In summary, the INGV in its latest weekly bulletin on the Campi Flegrei reports: