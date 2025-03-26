Campi Flegrei, Ingv: “It slows down the lifting of the soil for bradisism”. What does the last bulletin say

Like every Tuesday, yesterday the Vesuvian Observatory of the Ingv published the weekly monitoring bulletin of the activity in the Flegrei fields, which confirms a slowing of soil lifting For bradisism after the strong shocks up to magnitude 4.6 recorded on March 13th. The data, published the March 25, 2025 and related to the week from 17 to 23 Marchconfirm that the area remains active with 42 earthquakes of magnitude between 0.0 and 1.7but there are no significant short -term evolutions. Temperatures have been recorded in the fumaroles of the Pisciarelli area up to 97 ° Cin line with the past weeks, and a high carbon dioxide flow flow But that does not show significant peaks. Let’s see what happened together and why these data must be followed carefully – without however letting themselves be taken by useless alarmisms.

Soil deformations: it slows down (for now) lifting

After the most intense earthquakes that occurred between 13 and 15 March (MD 4.6 and MD 3.9), the lifting of the ground underwent a slowdown. This data is important because, in recent months, there had been an acceleration: from the end of February The lifting had come to about 3 cm per month.

From 1 January 2024 to today, the GNSS station of Rione Terra (Rite) has recorded a total lifting of about 24 cm. However, it will be necessary to wait for further measurements to understand if the current slowdown is only temporary or marks a different trend.

Seismicity and geochemical: 42 slight earthquakes and temperature of the high flues

During the week in analysis, the INGV recorded 42 earthquakes with magnitude equal to or greater than 0.0. The strongest has reached a magnitude Md 1.7therefore far from the worrying values. All events were superficial, concentrated in depth included Between 1.5 and 4.5 kmas often happens in the Phlegrean area. This seismic activity, which falls within the phenomenon of bradyseismis normal in an active caldera like that of the Flegrei camps.

In the area of ​​Pisciarelli, an area notoriously active from the geochemical point of view, the situation remains stable. There temperature of one of the flue secondary monitored is around the 97 ° Ca value slightly higher than the condensing temperature of the smoky fluid.

The flow of Co ₂ From the ground remains high, but without significant variations compared to the previous weeks. Therefore, the multi -year trends of heating and pressurization of the hydrothermal system are confirmed, but without abnormal peaks.

What to expect: the synthesis of the bulletin on the Flegrei fields of 25 March 2025

The bulletin is clear: There are no signals that indicate an imminent evolution of volcanic activity. However, the system remains under close observation by the Ingv, also because the Flegrei fields are one of the most studied heat in the world, precisely because of their complexity.

So here is the summary of the bulletin:

• Seismicity: 42 small events, none worrying.

• Deformations: the lifting of the soil slows down after the earthquakes of mid -March.

• Geochemistry: long -term trend confirmed, but without news.