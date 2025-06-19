CamPiello Award 2025, Laura Pariani Recognition for career

Laura Pariani, Italian writer and dramaturga, was awarded the Il Campiello Foundation Prize, a special career mention for 2025. The announcement on Wednesday, in the presence of the five of the finalist authors at the Civita Association in Piazza Venezia in Rome.

CamPiello to his career for Laura Pariani

“Laura Pariani – reads in the motivation -, native of Busto Arsizio and raised in Magnago, has made meet – in her long career not only as a writer, but also of visual artist and author for cinema and theater – various and multifaceted ways of expression, conveying them towards the center of her inspiration, which is of a purely literary nature”. In cinquina at Campiello “already in 1998 with The perfection of elastic bands (and cinema)then again in 2003 with The egg of Gertrinain 2010 with Milan is a dark forest and in 2019 with The game of Santa OocaPariani is appreciable for the continuity and for the estate of its production, which make it an exemplary figure of today’s Italian literary panorama “.

Campiello Prize 2025: in Cinquina Marasco, Stassi, Pareschi, Belpoliti and Prunetti

During the Capitoline evening, writers and writers were found together for the first time to present their works: Marco Belpoliti with North north (Einaudi), Wanda Marasco with From behind this world (Neri Pozza), Monica Pareschi with Inverness (Polidoro), Alberto Prunetti with Troncamacchioni (Feltrinelli) and Fabio Stassi with Bebelplatz (Sellerio).

After the meeting in Rome, the traditional literary tour of the Campiello Prize is now the start which this year will touch 13 Italian cities between June and July. The Campiello Prize will be delivered on the occasion of the final, scheduled for Saturday 13 September at the La Fenice Grand Theater in Venice.