Can Artificial Intelligence govern us better than politicians?

Culture

Can Artificial Intelligence govern us better than politicians?

Can Artificial Intelligence govern us better than politicians?

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Can Artificial Intelligence govern us better than politicians?
Would the human race have been born in Europe? Let’s clarify the case of Graecopithechus freybergi
Earthquake between the Gulf of Naples and Capri, magnitude 5.9 shock: it was not felt by the population