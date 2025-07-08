Can you be sucked into the engine of a plane? Security distances in Italy

THE’Bergamo Airport – Orio al Serio He interrupted the flight operations for about two hours during today’s morning, July 8: according to what reported by the Sacbo (the company that manages the stopover), between 10:20 and 12:00 the flights were suspended Due to “an inconvenience that occurred on the road of tricks, whose causes are being assessment by the police”.

Even if not yet confirmed by the authorities, according to the first reconstructions, a person would have been sucked into by an engine while he ran to meet a TAGE During the plush phasethus circumventing all the safety rules established at European level (through EU Regulation n.139/2014) with the aim of avoiding accidents of any nature within the airports.

Each track, in fact, is divided into different sections, from the maneuvering area to the road of trolley, from the flight track (prepared for the landing and take -off of the aircraft) to the parking square (apron). Among these, there are also safety areas, also designed to avoid the so -called Runway incursions (Pista raids), i.e. the erroneous presence of an aircraft, vehicle or person in the protected area of ​​the surface intended for landing and take -off of the plane.

Stopping near the engine of a plane is extremely dangerous: that’s why, according to ENAC guidelines, earth operators must maintain a safety distance from the engines of a plane of at least 10 meterswhich can go up to 15 meters in the case of large engines, which therefore have one suction pressure greater.

Can you be sucked into a turbine? The safety distances established by ENAC

Within an airport track, it is also essential to respect a series of safety distances: according to the guidelines reported by ENAC, the safety distance from a motorcycle engine, stopped at the parking space, must be at least 10 meters. In general, however, the bigger the engine, the higher the distance from the latter: in this case, the safety distance can therefore go up to 15 meters, climbing further in the event that the engine is at the highest regime. Depending on the type of engine, when the turbine turns to a minimum (and therefore the plane is still stopped) the air entrance speed can in fact exceed 150 km/h. This means that a person who is less than a meter from the turbine is at a strong risk of being sucked.

In the case of the distances to be maintained between two aircraft, if the engines are at a minimum, the pilots are obliged to respect a distance equal to at least the entire length of the aircraft, while if the engines are in partial power, the distance must be at least double the length of the previous aircraft.

What are the security aerials of an airport track

In general, the airport track is divided into different areas, many of which are designed to increase the air safety level and avoid potential accidents inside the track or outside the latter. But, specifically what are these safety areas?

The track safety strip (Runway strip)

It is an area that includes the entire track and the stopway (i.e. the area located at the end of a track and designed to allow the safe stop of a plane in case of interrupted take -off). Specifically, the Runway strip performs two essential functions:

to an aircraft that comes out of the track, also thanks to specific requirements that concern the longitudinal and transversal slopes and the lift; Protect aircraft in flight Above it during landing, take -off, landings and aborted decolli, providing the aircraft with an area without obstacles, with the exception of some aid necessary for air navigation.

The extension of these safety strips depends on the characteristics of the track itself: in general, the length of the Runway strips It varies from 30 to 60 meters beyond the end of the track, while the width can go up to 150 meters.

Runway strip. Credit: ENAC



The Aircraft Safety Area (ASA)

It is the area that delimits a aircraft when it is located in the parking square: to ensure maximum safety, this area must be free from people, vehicles or equipment during the entry and exit maneuver of the aircraft from the pitch. In particular, according to what reported by ENAC, in these areas the personnel in charge must be at a minimum distance from the aircraft of 7.5 meters, as also reported in the image below.

The Airomobile security area (Aircraft Safety Area) is delimited in red.



End of track safety area (yield)

The end -of -the -track safety area (yield), on the other hand, is an area adjacent to the end of the safety strip (Runway Strip), and designed to reduce the risk of damage to aircraft (and its passengers), in the event that they land too short or exit beyond the end of take -off or in landing.

The surrender is symmetrical with respect to the track axis and must have one minimum width equal to double the width of the track. The surface of the surrender must therefore encourage the deceleration of the aircraft, without however hindering or reducing the effectiveness of the rescue operations, nor constitute a danger to aircraft in the case of short or long landings or tracks during the take -off phase.