Can you indicate the provinces of Tuscany on the map? Test yourself with our quiz

There Tuscany it almost counts 3.7 million inhabitants and is divided into 10 provincesincluding the Metropolitan City of Florenceseat of the regional capital. Despite having a smaller number of provinces than Lombardy, Tuscany is certainly a more iconic region, even abroad: think of the hills and landscapes of the Val d’Orcia, the Tower of Pisa, the Palio di Siena, without forgetting, more in general, the extraordinary artistic, cultural and food and wine heritage.

In this article we want to test your knowledge on geography of Tuscany: would you be able to correctly place the 10 Tuscan provinces on one paper? For some it will be a very simple task, for others it will certainly be a more demanding challenge. In any case, the goal of this quiz is to help us refresh our knowledge of Italian geography, a discipline to which unfortunately very few teaching hours are dedicated today at school.

To make your task easier, we have prepared a map below, where the 10 provinces Tuscan are highlighted with different colors and related ones capitals are reported in black. Test yourself: for those who need a little help, immediately under the image you will find the list of provinces, since remembering them all may not be so immediate. Finally, under the list, you will find the solution to the quiz, with a map that clearly shows the names of the provinces and therefore allows a direct comparison.

Geopop Quiz: guess and indicate the position of the 10 provinces of the Tuscany region (also considering the Metropolitan City of Florence). Each color corresponds to a province and the provincial capital municipalities are indicated in black.



For those who need a little help, below is one list of the provinces of Tuscanyordered alphabetically and with the number of inhabitants, surface area, population density and number of municipalities reported.

Province Population (inhabitants) Surface (km2) Population density (inhabitant/km2) No. of municipalities Arezzo 333,741 3,232 103 36 Florence 990,336 3,513 282 41 Grosseto 216,290 4,502 48 28 Livorno 325,978 1,213 269 19 Lucca 381,659 1,774 215 33 Massa-Carrara 187.064 1,155 162 17 Pisa 418.093 2,444 171 37 Pistoia 290.042 963 301 20 Lawn 260,972 365 713 7 Siena 260,623 3,819 68 35

Finally, here is the solution to the quiz: the map in which the 10 Sicilian provinces are explained. Did you manage to guess them all? Share the test with friends and family to try to challenge them!