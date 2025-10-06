Caramelo, all about the moving Netflix film perfect for those who love animals

A story that arrives straight to the heart without the need for special effects, only with sincere emotions, smiles and a tense paw at the right time: “Caramelo” is the new Brazilian film arriving on Netflix, directed by Diego Freitas and bearer, together, of lightness and a reflection on the fragility of life, transforming a random encounter between a man and a dog on a journey of rebirth.

Caramelo: the plot

Pedro is a passionate cook who has dedicated years to chase his dream, or to open his own restaurant. When finally that moment seems to arrive, life decides to surprise it with a serious blow: a sudden diagnosis forces him to question everything and look at reality with new eyes. Lost and without certainties, he meets Amendoim, a stray dog ​​with a lively character and a full gaze of tenderness. Between the two, a special bond immediately was born and what seems like a simple company becomes a real still of salvation. Together they undertake an extraordinary adventure of personal rediscovery, full of small gestures, unexpected events and meetings that change the course of things.

With delicacy and humor, the film tells how even in the most difficult moments it is possible to find the meaning of life – and perhaps a little happiness – thanks to the unconditional affection of those who do not speak, but understand everything.

Caramelo: the cast

In addition to Rafael Vitti, the absolute protagonist in the role of Pedro, the film is full of famous faces of Brazilian television: Carolina Ferraz, Arianne Botelho, Noemia Oliveira, Ademara, Kelzy Ecard, Bruno Vinicius, Roger Gobeth, Olívia Araújo and Cristina Pereira; And with a special participation by Chef Paola Carosella.

But the real revelation is Amendoim, the sweet dog that interprets himself. Adopted during the filming, after being found on the street, it became the living symbol of the film in a short time.

Caramelo: When it comes out on Netflix

“Caramelo” arrives on October 8, 2025 on Netflix, available all over the world. Shot in the state of Saint Paul, the film shows us both urban landscapes and more intimate corners of Brazil.

Caramelo: the Italian trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ba7eyx9ci4yundefined