Cargo ship crashes into a pier in Marina di Massa for bad weather, the environmental damage is feared: the video

Credit: Coast Guard



In the late evening of Tuesday 28 January a cargo ship Guang Rongthe flag of Cyprus and approximately 103 metersended up against a pier a Marina di Massa (in Tuscany) due to the bad weather and strong storms. Fortunately, the accident did not cause injuries and all 12 crew members have been evacuated without problems, despite the fact that the boat is still run and part of the pier it went destroyed. The possibility of environmental damage cannot be excluded, currently during the monitoring phase. An inspection of the hull is also underway.

The ship involved was used for transport Of debris. Even if the dynamics of the accident has not yet been clarified, it seems that the strong wind and violent waves have pushed the ship to the groundby hitting the stern against the head of the mass pier. Fortunately, the Port Authority of Marina di Massa intervened promptly to evacuate all the sailors, pending the trailer operations. These are the words of Francesco Persiani, mayor of Massa:

The competent authorities and emergency teams are already working to monitor the situation – explains the first citizen – and guarantee the safety of the area. The tugboat is waiting for. Unfortunately, a part of the pier has already collapsed. The area around the pier has been delimited. We invite you to respect the safety barriers and not approach the pier.

Obviously in these situations it is important to monitor the possible Environmental impact: Precisely for this reason The Nemo helicopter of the Coast Guard is constantly flying over the area – even if at the moment There are no particular critical issues In this sense. In the morning the Subaquei nucleus of the Coast Guard to inspect the excavation and evaluate the next steps.