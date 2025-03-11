Carlos Alcaraz: in my own way, the documentary of the younger number 1 in the history of tennis arrives on Netflix on Netflix

On Netflix there is a three -part documentary document dedicated to the Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz. We had already anticipated it when we revealed the Netflix schedule of the next serial season but now the time has come to discover something more on this highly anticipated documentary that adds to the list of sports documentaries of the streaming platform and who will tell the man behind the tennis champion.

Carlos Alcaraz: in my own way, the plot

The one on Alcaraz is a documentary produced by Morena Films for Netflix on the youngest number 1 in the history of tennis. While following Carlos Alcaraz in the 2024 season to get to know the young prodigy better who has revolutionized the world of sport, we discover the life of one of the strongest sportsmen in the world, on the tennis and off the field. An incredible exploration seen from the eyes of Alcaraz himself.

Who is Carlos Alcaraz

Born in Murcia in 2003 and son of art, Carlos Alcaraz is the youngest tennis player to have reached the number one position in the ATP world ranking when he was only 19 years old. In his long and still brilliant career Alcaraz has won 17 overall titles including four Grand Slam tournaments, five Masters 1000 and a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, behind the giant Novak Djokovic.

Carlos Alcaraz: When it comes out on Netflix

The documentary on Carlos Alcaraz is released on April 23, 2025.

