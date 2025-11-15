Champagne Problems: all about Netflix’s new Christmas romantic comedy

The European Christmas atmospheres seem to have something irresistible: lights, markets, splendidly decorated shop windows and that feeling of magic that can only be felt when walking through the illuminated streets of Paris. And it is precisely that world that “Champagne Problems”, the new Netflix rom-com, promises to let us experience without the need for plane tickets. The film is preparing to become one of the most anticipated titles of the 2025 holidays, seasoned with romance and sparkling family competition and set between Paris and the Champagne region.

The film was shot between Paris and the Champagne region, in particular in the areas of Épernay and Reims, places famous for the production of the famous French bubbles.

Champagne Problems: the plot

Sydney Price is an ambitious executive who finally gets the responsibility of a strategic acquisition: bringing a prestigious champagne brand, the renowned Château Cassell, to the United States. The call-up to France, just before Christmas, seems like the ideal opportunity to demonstrate his value. One evening he decides to take a break from work to enjoy the Parisian atmosphere. In that one moment of freedom she meets the charming Henri, who turns a simple night walk into an unforgettable interlude. The understanding is immediate and the complicity surprising, but the next morning the fairy tale cracks: Henri is the son of the founder of the company that Sydney wants to acquire and a conflict of interests arises between the two that is anything but easy to manage. While at Château Cassell all potential buyers are tested by Hugo Cassell, the patriarch of the family, Sydney and Henri end up getting closer and closer, torn between professional duty and a feeling that grows day by day. Their relationship becomes a balancing act complete with strategies, pride and the temptation to live a love that risks blowing up the whole deal.

Champagne Problems: the cast

The film stars Minka Kelly, who plays the determined Sydney Price, and Tom Wozniczka in the role of Henri Cassell, while Thibault de Montalembert is the charismatic and competitive Hugo Cassell. The cast is completed by Sean Amsing, Flula Borg, Astrid Whettnall, Xavier Samuel, Mitchell Mullen and Maeve Courtier-Lilley.

Champagne Problems: when it comes out on Netflix

“Champagne Problems” debuts on Netflix on Wednesday 19 November 2025, streaming worldwide just in time to inaugurate the platform’s Christmas programming.

Champagne Problems: the Italian trailer

undefined