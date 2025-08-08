Chatgpt has a new model, Openai presents GPT-5: how it works and who can use it

GPT-5 It is officially available e Already today it is possible to use the new model Based on the artificial intelligence of Openai directly on Chatgpt. Openai defines his model more advanced ever and made it available not only to subscribers, but also to users freeeven with some limitations of use. Compared to previous versions, it offers more precise and faster answers.

Sam AltmanCEO of Openai, compares it to an epochal leap compared to previous models. According to him, «With GPT-3 it seemed to speak with a high school student (…), with GPT-4 it seemed to speak with a university student (…), but with GPT-5 it is the first time that he really seems to speak with a PhD level expert». An interesting feature of GPT-5 is that the model is proposed within chatgpt in a single integrated version, capable of automatically switching to an advanced reasoning mode when necessary, without the user having to select it manually. Next week, among other things, Openai will also present the versions Enterprise and EDU.

Those who use the free version, once exceeded a certain (not well specified) threshold of requests, will move on to GPT-5 minifaster but less powerful. In addition to linguistic and problem solving skills, they stand out with four selectable “personality” functions (Cynic, Robot, Listener And Nerd) and the possibility of changing the color of the chats. In internal tests, GPT-5 has passed any previous coding benchmarkalso allowing the instantaneous creation of interactive websites. On the security front, Openii has carried out over 5,000 hours of evaluations To reduce “hallucinations” and deceptive responses, introducing the so -called “Safe CompleTations” (or “Safe completions”), that is, useful but safe answers to potentially risky questions.

How it works chatgpt with gpt-5

GPT-5 has been designed to offer a more fluid and “human” experience in interaction, eliminating the need to manually pass between different models. This choice simplifies use and reduces errors due to users wrong by users. The technology of routing Internal decides whether to use the complex reasoning mode according to the application, or whether to maintain a lighter processing for quick responses. This means that even those who are not familiar with AI models can benefit from advanced skills without having to worry about using specific settings or commands.

One of the most interesting news is the practical application in the field of programming. In the tests, GPT-5 managed to generate hundreds of rows of code working in a few seconds, demonstrating a clear improvement compared to previous models in sector benchmark such as Swe-Bench And Aider Polyglot. These performances open the way to what Altman calls “on demand software», That is, the instantaneous creation of personalized applications without the intervention of a human programmer.

Swe -Bench and Aider Polyglot benchmark results. Credit: Openai.



As for the safetythe model was trained to recognize when a request can have harmful implications, trying to However, provide useful information but in a format that cannot be used for illegal purposes. This ability to modulate the level of detail of the responses, keeping the conversation safe, represents an important step in the ethical management of the AI. Alex Beutelresponsible for the model safety research, in this regard he explained:

If someone asks (a chatgpt): ‘How much energy is necessary to set a certain material?’, Could it be an attacker who tries to get around the safety protections and cause damage. Or it could be a student who asks a scientific question to understand the physics of this material. This creates a real challenge to find the best way the model can respond. With the “safe completions”, GPT-5 tries to provide an answer as useful as possible, but within the limits of safety.

Furthermore, GPT-5 is more inclined to admit when he does not know an answerthus reducing the risk of disseminating incorrect information.

Who can use chatgpt with gpt-5

As for the Availability of GPT-5access to the new model is already guaranteed to All Chatgpt userswith differences only within the limits of use: the Pro and Plus subscribers can use it practically without restrictionswhile those who use the Free version It will have a number of complete interactions available before automatically moved on to the mini version. Openii did not specify how many interactions can count free users before moving on to GPT-5 mini.