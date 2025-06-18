Chatgpt now allows you to generate images on WhatsApp: here’s how to do it

Image generated with chatgpt.



Chatgpt now allows you to generate images directly from WhatsApp. This means that, potentially, you could help but use the official App of the Openai chatbot or access the web version of the latter, and do everything directly from WhatsApp. Just write a prompt, i.e. a textual description of the image you want to obtain inside the WhatsApp chat with chatgpt, and the AI ​​will take care of the rest. The generation takes place quickly – in the tests that we have carried out the image is produced in About 2-3 minutes – And everything happens in a simple and intuitive way. Of default it is possible to generate One image a day: To break down this limit you must connect your WhatsApp account to chatgpt.

How to generate images with chatgpt via WhatsApp

To be able to generate images with chatgpt via WhatsApp It is sufficient to save the number in the address book 1-800-242-8478 Or, much more simply, click on this link, consent to open WhatsApp on your device and follow the indications on the screen, so as to start the chat with the artificial intelligence of Openai.

Once you have done this, just write the description of the desired image in Appitation field of WhatsApp messages. At this point the system will interpret the request, will process the content through its own visual generation model and will return an image consistent with what is requested. Naturally, You can also interact in Italianas long as the message is clear and well structured.

We, using as prompt “Generates the image of an old scientist who wears a white coat with the Geopop logo imprinted on the pocket and observing a microscope virus“We got the following image.

Image generated with chatgpt.



How to solve the limit of a single image per day

After generating a first image, if you try to generate a second one you would come across the following message:

You have reached the limit for the generation of images with the free plan. You can create other images when the limit will reset between 23 hours and 55 minutes. Let me know if I can help you in any other way!

To remedy the problem, you can Connect your WhatsApp account to chatgptby clicking on link that will be provided to you by the Openai chatbot and then pressing the button Permit (If you have not downloaded the chatgpt app and access an account, you will have to do it now). If you don’t want to connect conversations and number to your chatgpt account, you can make sure to settle for the Generation of a single image a day on WhatsApp.