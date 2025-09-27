China designed a 1,100 km/h stealth drone, what we know about the Hongdu GJ-11

Credit: Infinty 0



Of all military means, i drones They are perhaps those who have been showing a faster evolution in recent years. Among all, one of those who attracted the most attention is it GJ-11 “Sharp SWorder ”, Made by the Chinese Hongdu Aviation Industry Group and presented during theAirshow China from 2021 to Zhuhai. In reality, from a technical point of view We don’t have much information about it If not some photos and a promotional video, but sector experts believe that it can reach a maximum speed of approx 1100 km/h.

This UAV (acronym for Remote piloted aircraft) in reality it is not an absolute novelty since the People’s Republic of China He is working on it at least from 2013, having shown various prototypes over time. The latest version, the GJ-11, has a single turbofan enginehas a wingspan of about 14 meters and it is estimated that it can have an autonomy of 4000 km. As for the armament, in the version shown to the public you can see two rooms for weapons located between the landing trolleys, each of which capable of containing four ammunition – according to what reported by the Global Times, present at the presentation event. The drone also would have a special wings design designed for Increase the stealth And its launch from aircraft carriers is expected, making it very versatile in different types of military operations.