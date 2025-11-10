Chris Hemsworth, a memorable road trip on Disney+

A father, a son, two motorbikes and a journey. And then Australia, the memories and a terrible diagnosis: Alzheimer’s. Disney+ announces Chris Hemsworth: a memorable road trip (in the original it is: A road trip to remember)the documentary produced by Protozoa, Nutopia and Wild State for National Geographic. Here’s everything you need to know.

Chris Hemsworth: a memorable road trip, the trailer

Chris Hemsworth: a memorable road trip, previews

In this deeply emotional special Chris embarks on a motorbike trip across Australia with his father Craig, recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, to rekindle memories and strengthen their bond. In this moving and uplifting journey, inspired by Craig’s recent diagnosis, Chris and his father set off on a motorbike “journey back in time”, visiting people and places from their shared past, from the suburbs of Melbourne to the wilds of Australia’s Northern Territories, to explore the profound science of social relationships. Through the breathtaking, sweeping landscapes of Australia, Chris and Craig’s journey becomes a funny and moving investigation of the bond between father and son, proving that love, community and shared experiences can be powerful medicine.

Chris Hemsworth: A Memorable Road Trip, The Science Behind the Adventure

Chris and his father Craig’s journey is led by Suraj Samtani, a dementia specialist and clinical psychologist at the Center for Healthy Brain Aging at the University of New South Wales, who worked with the producers in collaboration with the Hemsworth family over the course of a year. Dr. Samtani’s research, Disney+ reports, along with a recent global study of more than 40,000 people in 14 countries, found that those who maintain regular social interactions halve their risk of developing dementia, with evidence showing that strong social bonds can even slow cognitive decline after diagnosis. This key finding provides the scientific basis for the key elements of travel: reminiscence therapy (i.e. revisiting past experiences by talking to someone about them, using objects from the past such as personal photos or videos, or visiting places from the past is a great way to stimulate cognitive skills), social relationships (i.e. regularly interacting with other people, for example by talking to a friend or confiding in someone, reduces the risk of early mortality) and social bridging (i.e. participating in larger community activities, such as volunteering or group walks, is linked to a slowing of cognitive decline).

Chris Hemsworth: A Memorable Road Trip When He Comes Out

The documentary Chris Hemsworth: a memorable road trip debuts on Disney+ on November 24, 2025.