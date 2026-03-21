Chuck Norris, for us, will always be immortal





Chuck Norris, the actor who all of us, in our hearts, believed to be “immortal”, has passed away at the age of 86. Yesterday the news of his emergency admission to hospital, today that of his death.

An iconic face in the world of martial arts, cinema but above all television, Norris entered the homes of the public all over the world thanks to the role of the ranger Cordell Walker in “Walker, Texas Ranger”, the series which from 1993 to 2001 saw him face criminals and fight countless battles alongside his friend and colleague Trivette.

An icon that has spanned generations

We have all been fans of Chuck Norris, both those who followed him in his long sporting, film and television career, and those who knew him even just by fame. After all, everyone has come across an episode of “Walker, Texas Ranger” at least once in their life, perhaps by chance on TV or at their grandparents’ house.

In the 90s, in fact, this series was much more than a simple television program, it was a real collective ritual. One of those regular appointments capable of bringing everyone together, children and parents, grandparents and grandchildren.

The power of TV: turning a series into a memory

Between bad guys to track down, kicking and punching fights, love stories and constant twists, every episode of “Walker, Texas Ranger” had something familiar, predictable and, therefore, comforting. After all, Walker, with his reassuring face and his immense strength, won every battle and this certainty, however unrealistic, somehow made us feel safe.

Even today, when you come across an old episode of the series on TV, it’s difficult not to stop and watch it. Not only for the story itself, but for what this series and its protagonist represent: a return to a past time.

Because the power of TV series is precisely this, that of accompanying us for so long as to be able to freeze a period of our lives in time.

When an episode of “Walker, Texas Ranger” was enough to feel at home

And so it’s enough to watch an episode of “Walker Texas Ranger” to go back to when we were younger, perhaps sitting at the table at our grandparents’ house, with the television on and that fixed appointment that marked the evenings.

Everyone in front of the screen cheering for Walker and Trivette, with wide eyes in front of their strength and those martial arts moves that made Chuck Norris an icon of action cinema and TV.

An episode, a scene or even just a face is enough to bring back memories, and even more so, emotions.

After all, the strength of cinema and TV series lies in the possibility of making us return home, whenever we want.

And even if death, in life, is inevitable, for us, thanks to his fictional characters, Chuck Norris will always remain a warrior. Not only for his kicks and punches, but for his rare ability to always make us feel safe.