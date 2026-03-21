Chuck Norris, for us, will always be immortal

Culture

Chuck Norris, for us, will always be immortal

Chuck Norris, for us, will always be immortal

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

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