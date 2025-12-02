Cinema is in crisis and is doing nothing to help itself

Culture

Cinema is in crisis and is doing nothing to help itself

Cinema is in crisis and is doing nothing to help itself

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
How many degrees °C were there today last year? Let’s compare the temperatures of December 2, 2025
Cinema is in crisis and is doing nothing to help itself
What does “Rage Bait” ​​mean, the word of the year 2025 according to the Oxford dictionary