Citadel 2, trailer and release date revealed for the spy thriller series in deep crisis

Prime Video has revealed the trailer and release date of Citadel 2, the second season of the spy thriller series produced by the Russo brothers. But already from the timing and methods of the announcement it is clear that Citadel is no longer the maxi project on which Prime had focused and invested heavily (over 230 million euros for the first season) at the beginning, in 2023, when the series was presented months in advance, set record numbers of viewers on its debut, was renewed even before the season finale and there was talk of “Citadelverse” with spinoffs that would have enriched the franchise through productions spread around the world.

Instead, both the Italian Citadel: Diana and the Indian Citadel: Honey Bunny were canceled from the franchise after one season, the other international productions were blocked in the bud and, in fact, the release of Citadel 2, already troubled due to postponements, delays and disagreements between the producers, was announced a handful of days before the debut. Here is all the information on the plot, cast and release date, and at the bottom the official trailer and images of the new episodes.

How the first season of Citadel ended

The Bluff, the film by the Russo brothers with Priyanka Chopra, has the only merit of being short-lived

What Citadel 2 is about

Citadel is a spy thriller full of twists that follows the adventures of Mason Kane (Richard Madden), Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) and Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), elite agents of a legendary spy agency destroyed by Manticore, a ruthless organization supported by the most powerful families in the world. When a terrifying new threat emerges, the three are forced back into action. Now they must recruit a diverse team of skilled new agents and embark on a global mission to stop a conspiracy that could change the face of humanity. With breathtaking action scenes, shocking betrayals and a growing group of mysterious agents, the stakes have never been higher – and anyone could be friend or foe.

The cast of Citadel 2

In addition to Madden, Chopra Jonas and Stucci, returning actors this season include Lesley Manville and Ashleigh Cummings, joined by a larger cast that includes Jack Reynor as Hutch, Matt Berry as Franke Sharpe and Lina El Arabi as Celine. Other notable new additions include Merle Dandridge, Gabriel Leone, and Rayna Vallandingham.

Produced by Amazon MGM Studios and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO, Citadel stars Anthony Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot and Scott Nemes as executive procuders for AGBO, along with showrunner and director David Weil. Joe Russo and Greg Yaitanes are directors and executive producers of the series. Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec (Nemec and Appelbaum were the series’ original showrunners), Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg are executive producers for Midnight Radio, along with Chris Castaldi, Debra James, Newton Thomas Sigel, Bryan Oh, Natalie Laine Williams, David J. Rosen and Patrick Moran.

When Citadel 2 comes out

All seven episodes of the second season will be available for worldwide streaming on Prime from Wednesday 6 May 2026.

The Citadel 2 trailer

The images of Citadel 2