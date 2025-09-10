Cloudbish on the island of Elba and weather alert in 16 regions: what are self -regenerating thunderstorms

The storm on the island of Elba, where 70 mm of rain fell in an hour. Credit: Volcaholic, via X.



A strong wave of bad weather He is going through all of Italy, bringing with him rains of strong intensity, widespread floods and lightning storms. Among the most affected locations there is certainly theElba Islandwhere a violent storm (the third in just over a month) caused several inconvenience to the population: in less than an hour they fell 70 mm of rain In Portoferraio, while 200 people remained isolated in the oven following a landslide.

Numerous inconveniences have also been reported in the province of Mass-carrara (where 138 mm of rain fell bringing with the Carrione stream near the wave), in Como and Romewhere the firefighters intervened during the night. The worsening of the weather conditions is to be traced back to a disturbance of Atlantic origin: for today, Wednesday 10 September, the Civil Protection has issued aOrange weather alert For 5 regions of the center-north (Lombardy, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Tuscany, Umbria and Lazio), accompanied by a yellow alert on almost all other Italian regions.

According to experts, the risk, especially along the coastal areas, is linked to the so -called «self -regenerating thunderstorms», Like those who have affected the island of Elba, who can favor flooding or flash floods. The instability, however, will not last long: according to the forecasts, higher temperatures will return to Friday, especially in the southern regions.

The damage of bad weather on the island of Elba and in the rest of Italy

The island of Elba was among the most affected areas of bad weather, which caused a storm: as also reported by the President of the Tuscany Region Eugenio Giani70 mm of rain fell in Portoferraio in less than an hour, causing. In the meantime, in the locality of Oven 200 people they remain isolated Following a landslide, while the telephone lines were temporarily interrupted due to the violent rains.

Similar inconveniences have also been reported in Liguria, with over 100 mm of rain fallen in Chiavari and almost 90 mm in Marinella di Sarzana, on the border between Liguria and Tuscany, while in the Comasco 26 people they were evacuated as a precaution for following small landslides and landslides.

In Piedmonton the other hand, peaks of rain were detected up to 101 mm in less than 6 hours, especially among the low valleys of Susa and Casternon, while a Rome About 100 firefighters were carried out during the night. In the meantime, in Lombardy Bad weather has created a chasm along the tracks of the Milan-Lecco railway line, with a train stopped a few meters before.

In the next few hours, a worsening of weather conditions is also expected in Abruzzo, Molise and Campania, even if instability will last long: according to the forecasts, the sun and high temperature will already return by Friday, especially in the regions of South-Italy.

What are self -regenerating thunderstorms like those that hit the island of Elba

Several experts then highlighted the risk of self -regenerating thunderstorms along the coastal areas, which can encourage flooding or lightning floods: these are phenomena that occur following the formation of storm cells Rather imposing, able to download large quantities of rain in a short time. They are defined as “self -regenerating” since they are continuously fed thanks to the air from the sea, particularly warm and wet after the summer season. What is triggered, therefore, is a sort of vicious circle: the water vapor from the surface of the sea is condensate In new clouds, which then generate new rains.

But the danger of these temporal phenomena is mainly due to theirs stationarity: self -regenerating thunderstorms can insist on a specific area for several hours, causing storms and flooding due to intense and prolonged rains.

In any case, the disturbance of Atlantic origin that is going through Italy is due to a low pressure area, namely the depression of Icelandwhich recalls the hot air from medium latitudes and the cold of arctic origin. In this way, thermal imbalances are created that feed the depression itself and facilitate the formation of the disturbances, which then reach our continent.