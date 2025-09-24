Coast hotel, the interview with the cast: "It is a thriller that makes you laugh. Too many prejudices on Italian fiction"

“Hotel Coast” is the new Italian-American series with Jesse Williams set in the Amalfi Coast that debuts on Prime Videos on September 24th. In the cast, in addition to the American actor, Star of Grey’s Anatomy, there are also many of the most loved Italian faces by the public as Pierpaolo Spollon, Maria Chiara Giannetta, Antonio Gerardi and Amanda Campana.

We met them on the occasion of the premiere of the Serie A Rome and here’s what they told us about the show, on the characters they interpret but also on the difference between American and Italian productions.

Coast Hotel: the Première video in Rome

Coast hotel: the plot

“Hotel Coast” is an action drama that tells the story of Daniel De Luca, a former American marine of Italian origins who returns to Italy, the land of his childhood, to work as fixer In one of the most luxurious hotels in the world, located on the spectacular coast of Positano.

In addition to solving the problems of the wealthy guests of the hotel, Daniel is also on the trail of Alice, one of the owner’s daughters, who passed away a month earlier. Daniel has to do everything possible to bring her home, but face those who kidnapped the girl will be a bigger challenge than any problem Daniel has ever faced.