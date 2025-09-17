"Coast hotel"we went to the premiere of the new first video series with Jesse Williams

Culture

"Coast hotel"we went to the premiere of the new first video series with Jesse Williams

The new video series “Coast Hotel” starring the former face of Grey’s Anatomy, Jesse Williams in the role of a former Italian-American Marine who moved to the Amalfi coast and investigates the disappearance of a woman, was presented in Rome in Rome in Rome.

It is an Italian-American production that debuts exclusively on Prime Video on September 24th and sees the legendary series director such as Breaking Bad, Fargo, Scrubs, Adam Berstein behind the camera.

In the cast of the series also the Italians Pierpaolo Spollon, Maria Chiara Giannetta, Elettra Lamborghini and many others.

Coast Hotel: the trailer of the new first video series

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
"Coast hotel"we went to the premiere of the new first video series with Jesse Williams
“The opiates were the answer to my discomfort”: the story of Ivana, now medical student
Why can’t we expose ourselves to the sun after taking specific drugs?