Collapse of a building in Porto Sant’Elpidio: the gas cylinder hypothesis

TO Porto Sant’Elpidioin the province of Fermo (Marche) this morning at dawn, a residential building collapsed following an explosion. The requests for help on 112, sent from nearby streets, arrived shortly after 5am. For the moment the toll is one victim, a 47-year-old man, three injured and a woman missing.

The causes of the explosion in via Trentino still remain to be ascertained, but initial hypotheses report that it may have been caused by explosion from gas cylinder. As several local newspapers report, the shock wave also caused damage to the windows and glass of neighboring buildings.

Two families are residents in the building concerned: the first consists of a man, who would be the first victim of the collapse, and his elderly parents, who were rescued and transported to the Murri hospital in Fermo and the Torrette regional hospital in Ancona. The second consists of a boy, extracted alive from the rubble, and a woman for whom the firefighters with a team of firefighters are still searching. Usar (Urban Search And Rescue)drones, dogs and excavators for search operations.