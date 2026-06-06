Collapse of a building in Porto Sant'Elpidio: the gas cylinder hypothesis

Ecology

Collapse of a building in Porto Sant’Elpidio: the gas cylinder hypothesis

TO Porto Sant’Elpidioin the province of Fermo (Marche) this morning at dawn, a residential building collapsed following an explosion. The requests for help on 112, sent from nearby streets, arrived shortly after 5am. For the moment the toll is one victim, a 47-year-old man, three injured and a woman missing.

The causes of the explosion in via Trentino still remain to be ascertained, but initial hypotheses report that it may have been caused by explosion from gas cylinder. As several local newspapers report, the shock wave also caused damage to the windows and glass of neighboring buildings.

Two families are residents in the building concerned: the first consists of a man, who would be the first victim of the collapse, and his elderly parents, who were rescued and transported to the Murri hospital in Fermo and the Torrette regional hospital in Ancona. The second consists of a boy, extracted alive from the rubble, and a woman for whom the firefighters with a team of firefighters are still searching. Usar (Urban Search And Rescue)drones, dogs and excavators for search operations.

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Collapse of a building in Porto Sant’Elpidio: the gas cylinder hypothesis
WhatsApp can be hacked without the user knowing on outdated smartphones: how to defend yourself
Why the USA and Iran cannot make peace: the 5 knots between trust, nuclear power and economic interests