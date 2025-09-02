Complex responses to a complex theme are missing on Phica





Everyone has known, in the last few days, of the closing of the Phica Forum, in which they performed and made photos of women of various origins available to users, from those of those who have only to those of those of those who did not even know they had been photographed. It is not, as we know, the only place where these things happen; It is clear that it is a problem on which it is necessary to discuss, which must be understood to the end and analyzed without sorts. Instead, the communication on this theme has been made, just to change, of polarizations and extremisms. The prevalent one was condemned against the forums, which is more than just; But as usual this has extended to the condemnation of all men, “healthy children of the patriarchate”, all of them equally guilty of the original sin of having the penis. Even a man who has never done anything unresolved and sexist must sprinkle the chief of ash. Sexist mentality is widespread and nourished by every single man in Italy, even if he does not know. What these poor Christs should do to explain to have not yet been understood.

The usual solfa of “All men”

Apart from the obvious idiocy and incorrectness of such a reasoning, especially by that political and cultural wing that has always fought against generalizations and discrimination, there are other problems. This anti-man bombing has been going on for years, has permeated all public communication, has clogged the publishing market, has wagged most of the cultural institutions; has it served something? No, evidently did not lead to any concrete result. And they say it themselves. But not to make an assessment of their way of making “activism”, but to reason that men are truly irreparably rotten, because if they have not yet understood that it is all their fault, we are partly telling them obsessively what can we do? They are the ones who should do more. The only result obtained is to continue selling and making views, because apparently this is a golden mine that never runs out. And what would happen to all this system if things really started to change? Making activism today does not mean anything but positioning itself, declaring and demonstrating belonging to the parish, which as such cannot be criticized. It certainly does not mean fighting concretely for an improvement in society.

The dishonesty of those who deal with male rights

On the other hand, the lamely defined world antisexist (term that in reality often does not suit him) seems to be unable to admit that however there are many men with a truly sexist and deleterious mentality for women. It was a proliferation of benaltrism, of ways to divert attention from the theme, of pathetic climbs on the mirrors in order not to have the honesty to recognize a behavior, more widespread among men than among women, unjustifiable. There are those who mentioned the Tea application, used by numerous women to “review” men, publishing photos, name and surname; A fact certainly horrible and of which it is not screwed much to anyone, but that should not be pulled out now, if you do not want to go for those who “eh but also women”. There are those who preferred to go and look for every single act of violence carried out by a woman in these days, like a child who, in order to win on the companion, invent anything. It should not be difficult to understand that if you are talking about a specific theme, with precise characteristics and many aspects to investigate and understand, it does not make sense to throw us into other things. Those other things must be the subject of denunciation and analysis at another moment, focusing on them without comparing them to something else. And if you really want to implement an antisexistic behavior, you must condemn all sexist acts, not only those against men; As much as they should not be condemned only those against women.

Complex responses to a complex problem are missing

In short, very few of them have been seen, among those who liquidate everything with the patriarchy (response, as well as decidedly inaccurate, even too simplistic, as if a similar phenomenon could only have one) and those who diminish, overturning in exactly speculation the paradigm of systemic male chauvinism. In all this we continue to paint the woman as inevitably devastated, in search of protection, guarded at any time of her day in front of the very high probability of being attacked by a man. Also in this case, what is the real usefulness of the spread of this image? What is the real usefulness of the interrupted hammers on the systematicity of male chauvinism, which would permeate all the functioning of the society? Perhaps of that of discouraging the complaint, since the entire system is very rotten? Or to make women dependent on the stamni of denunciation and condemnation totally aliens with a concrete action? And, of course, to contrast them with men keeping the war between the sexes intact and always alive.